Cowgirls Tennis Blanked by Denver University

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

DENVER – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team stumbled on the road Wednesday afternoon, getting shutout by 37th-ranked Denver, 7-0. The Cowgirls, who play their first home match of the season when they host Eastern Washington on Friday, are 8-4.

Denver (12-4) began the match by taking the doubles point. The No. 69 ranked team of Taylor Melville and Hada Chang defeated the Cowgirl duo of Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause were downed by Camille Anderson and Anna Riedmiller, 6-3. The No. 3 doubles match was not finished after the Pioneers clinched the point.

In singles play, the Cowgirls fought hard but ultimately came up short. In the No. 6 spot, Kaftanova lost in the third set tiebreaker to fall in her match against Alessia Truden by a score of 7-5, 2-6 and 0-1 (3-10). At No. 1 singles, Oreshkina came up short against Melville, 6-2 and 7-6 (7-5).

At No. 2, Balaba was defeated by Riedmiller 6-3 and 6-4. At No. 3, Britt Pursell bested Krause by a score of 6-1, 6-2. While at No. 4 and No. 5, Ana Fernandez and Ana Royo lost their matches, respectively.

No. 8 Bridges Cowboys' Top Seed for NCAA Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Finished 9th in BYU Entrada Golf Classic

Tracy Ringolsby

10 Draft Eligible Cowboys Worked Out for Wyoming's NFL Pro Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Sending 5 Wrestlers to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Paul Roberts Earns 2 All-MW Awards in Track and Field; 3 Others Also Honored

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

Tracy Ringolsby

Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Divers Compete in Zone E Diving champinships Beginning Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

Tracy Ringolsby