Cowgirls Tennis Blanked by Denver University

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

DENVER – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team stumbled on the road Wednesday afternoon, getting shutout by 37th-ranked Denver, 7-0. The Cowgirls, who play their first home match of the season when they host Eastern Washington on Friday, are 8-4.

Denver (12-4) began the match by taking the doubles point. The No. 69 ranked team of Taylor Melville and Hada Chang defeated the Cowgirl duo of Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause were downed by Camille Anderson and Anna Riedmiller, 6-3. The No. 3 doubles match was not finished after the Pioneers clinched the point.

In singles play, the Cowgirls fought hard but ultimately came up short. In the No. 6 spot, Kaftanova lost in the third set tiebreaker to fall in her match against Alessia Truden by a score of 7-5, 2-6 and 0-1 (3-10). At No. 1 singles, Oreshkina came up short against Melville, 6-2 and 7-6 (7-5).

At No. 2, Balaba was defeated by Riedmiller 6-3 and 6-4. At No. 3, Britt Pursell bested Krause by a score of 6-1, 6-2. While at No. 4 and No. 5, Ana Fernandez and Ana Royo lost their matches, respectively.