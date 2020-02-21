Welcome to 7220
Cowgirls' Tennis Heads to Boulder for Saturday Matchup with Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming women’s tennis team, enjoying a three-game win streak, is looking to add a fourth. The Cowgirls travel to Boulder for a 2 p.m., contest against Colorado on Saturday. The Cowgirls have won three in a row via shutout.

“We had a good week of practice, working on continuing to play our style of tennis,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

UW (5-1) is coming off a 4-0 win in McComb, Miss., Sunday over Southeastern Louisiana. The Cowgirls won all three singles matches that were completed last weekend and won two of the three doubles matches to earn the doubles point in the win.

Maria Oreshkina and Ida Krause continue to pace the Cowgirls with a 5-1 record this spring in singles play. Oreshkina has played at No. 1 singles all season while Krause has mostly played in the three position.

In doubles play this spring, Oreshkina and partner Oleksandra Balaba are 4-1 as a team, as is the tandem of Clara Mansart and Ana Royo. The Cowgirls are 12-5 this spring as a team in doubles matchups and are 22-7 in singles play overall.

Colorado enters Saturday with a 6-3 record this spring and sports a 3-1 record at home. The Buffaloes have already played four Mountain West opponents this season, having only lost to Air Force (6-1) and defeating Boise State (6-0), Colorado State (6-1) and Fresno State (4-2).

“Colorado is a good program and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing them,” continued Clower.

Fans can follow Saturday’s action live, via live stats links gowyo.com/coverage or via the women’s tennis schedule page.

Cowgirls Make a Splash On Opening Day of MW Swimming/Diving Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Starzinski Sets Pace for Cowboy Golfers with a 64 on Final Day of The Prestige

Tracy Ringolsby

Balanced Cowgirls Team Up to Knock off Utah State

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Cannot Recover from 1st Half Defensive Failure at Utah State

Tracy Ringolsby

Clemson Pays a Price -- Reportedly $1.1 Million --- to Get Out of 2021 Game With Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Swimmers Make Impact in Mountain West Long Course Trials

Tracy Ringolsby

Starzinski Enters Final Round of The Prestige Seven Strokes Back of Low Score

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Visit Utah State As Basketball Seasons Winds Down

Tracy Ringolsby

Changes Are in the Wind for Cowboy Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys' Starzinski Shoots Part, Tied for 23rd After Day 1 of The Prestige

Tracy Ringolsby