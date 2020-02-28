Cowgirls Tennis Heads to the Southwest for Weekend Matches

Welcome to 7220
From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming women’s tennis team  heads to New Mexico State and UTEP for weekend matches, looking to regain a winning touch on the court.

Wyoming begins the weekend with a Saturday match against New Mexico State beginning at noon. The Cowgirls will wrap the quick road swing with a 10 a.m., contest against UTEP Sunday.

“The team had a great week of practice, covering a lot of areas where we needed to work on,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“We are looking forward to competing against a pair of very good teams in tough environment. I will be looking this weekend to improve on all of the areas that we worked on this week in preparation for the upcoming conference season.”

The Cowgirls (5-2) saw their three-match winning streak snapped last Saturday at Colorado in a 6-1 loss to the Buffaloes. Senior Ana Royo got the lone win for UW on the day, winning a three-set thriller over CU’s Maria Campos. Set scores went 6-0, 2-6 and 10-8.

The Aggies (1-5) have played one match at home this spring, a 4-3 win over New Mexico. UTEP has already played 10 matches this spring and has a 3-7 mark. The Miners have played a pair of MW opponents, losing to Utah State 6-1 and UNLV 4-0.

Following this weekend, the Cowgirls will have three more road matches before finally playing in Laramie, March 13 against Eastern Washington.

