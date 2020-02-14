Cowgirls Tennis Looks for 2nd Win of Season against Southeastern Louisiana

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team looks to continue its strong start to the 2020 season in a Sunday match against Southeastern Louisiana at noon, MT in McComb, Mississippi.

The Sunday matinee will be played at the FitLife SportsPlex in McComb. UW and SELA have already played one another during the 2019-20 season as the two faced off down in Cancun during the fall where the Cowgirls had solid success against the Lions. SELA is 4-2 in matches this spring.

“We are excited to get the opportunity to play in McComb,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“Southeastern is a very good test for us, going on the road against a very talented and well-coached team. As for our team, I couldn’t be happier with the progress we have made in such little time. We have been working on a few things this past week in preparation for Sunday.”

Wyoming (4-1) is coming off a very impressive day last week in Bozeman as the Cowgirls blanked both Montana State (7-0) and Seattle (4-0). UW won all of its singles matches in straight sets last Friday and had a solid day during doubles play.

Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause went 2-0 as a doubles team last week, as did the tandem of Clara Mansart and Ana Royo. While in singles play, Oleksandra Balaba, Maria Oreshkina and Krause all went 2-0 on the day in Bozeman.

On the young season, Oreshkina and Krause lead the Cowgirls with a 4-1 record in singles competition and the Kaftanova and Krause duo is 4-1 in doubles. Balaba and Oreshkina and Mansart and Royo are both 3-1 as a team in the spring.