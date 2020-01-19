Cowgirls Tennis Opens Spring Schedule With Wins Against Montana State and Louisiana Tech

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

TULSA – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened up its 2020 season with an impressive 6-1 victory over Montana State Saturday in Tulsa. The Cowgirls also secured a victory over Louisiana Tech, even though UW and LTU will finish their matchup tomorrow with the doubles portion. The Cowgirls lead the Lady Bulldogs, 4-1.

“I loved how we competed on all lines today,” said Cowgirl head coach Dean Clower.

“We for sure didn’t play our best tennis, but hats off to the girls, they competed hard and pulled off two very good wins today. I thought our sophomores set the tone in both matches today with their energy and structure throughout both.”

Indeed it was a good day for the Cowgirls’ sophomores as Ana Fernandez, Mihaela Kaftanova, Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina went 8-0 combined in singles matches on the day, while the doubles tandem of Oreshkina and Oleksandra Balaba and the team of Kaftanova and Krause, both won their doubles matchup against Montana State.

Fernandez, Kaftanova and Krause both won their singles match against the Bobcats in straight sets as Fernandez defeated Caitlin Ward, 6-2 and 6-2 while Kaftanova won over Daphne Haverkamp, 6-3 and 6-3. Krause won 6-4 and 6-3 over Mirte Van Baelen.

Balaba and Oreshkina both had to come from behind in the morning, winning in three sets after dropping the first. Balaba took down Linnea Fristam, 1-6, 6-3 and 6-0 while Oreshkina overcame Laura May, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4.

On the doubles side, Balaba and Oreshkina survived a battle with Mary and Fristam, winning 7-6 in the fourth tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Kaftanova and Krause blanked Ward and Vane Baelen 6-0 to earn the doubles point for the Cowgirls.

In the afternoon, against Louisiana Tech, the two teams played just singles Saturday and will play doubles tomorrow morning. Oreshkina got things going at number one singles, winning a hard-fought, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 battle over Nadja Manjon.

Against Ilana Tetruashvili, Krause was victorious in the match, 7-6 and 6-3 while Fernandez claimed an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win over Andrea Perez. Kaftanova rounded things out with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Claudia Oravcova.

Ana Royo’s match with Alexia Romero was not finished as a result of the Cowgirls securing the victory. The two were deadlocked at a set apiece before the match was suspended.

UW will finish its match against Louisiana Tech bright and early at 7:30 a.m., MT before closing the weekend against host-Tulsa at 8:30 a.m.



at Tulsa

Wyoming 6, Montana State 1



Singles competition

1. Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Laura May (MSU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

2. Oleksandra Balaba (WYO) def. Linnea Fristam (MSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

3. Ida Krause (WYO) def. Mirte Van Baelen (MSU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Ana Fernandez def. Caitlin Ward (MSU) 6-2, 6-2

5. JJ Chen (MSU) def. Ana Royo (WYO) 6-4, 6-2

6. Mihaela Kaftanova (WYO) def. Daphne Haverkamp (MSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Balaba/Oreshkina (WYO) def. Mary/Fristam (MSU) 7-6 (4)

2. Kaftanova/Krause (WYO) def. Ward/Van Baelen (MSU) 6-0

3. Chen/Haverkamp (MSU) def. Fernandez/Royo (WYO) 6-3

Wyoming 4, Louisiana Tech 1

Singles competition

1. Oreshkina (WYO) def. Nadja Manjon (LT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

2. Ana Jover (LT) def. Balaba (WYO) 6-3, 7-5

3. Krause (WYO) def. Tetruashvili (LT) 7-6, 6-3

4. Fernandez (WYO) def. Perez (LT) 6-2, 6-1

5. Royo (WYO) and Alexia Romero (LT) No Result

6. Kaftanova (WYO) def. Oravcova (LT) 6-3, 6-4