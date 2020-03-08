Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LINCOLN – The Wyoming women's tennis team registered it's fourth shutout of the season with a 4-0 victory against Illinois State Sunday in a match played at the University of Nebraska. The victory gave the Cowgirls a weekend split, having lost a Friday match against Nebraska.

Wyoming (8-3) had to earn its four wins to clinch the match Sunday, winning the first three singles matches to clinch the victory after winning the doubles point. In doubles play, the team of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause were able to grind-out a hard-fought win at the No. 2 spot, defeating the duo of Laura Fitzgerald and Elena Jankulovska, 7-6 (7-4).

“We came out with a lot of energy, especially in the doubles,” said assistant Erica Medlin.

At the No. 3 doubles spot, UW was able to clinch the doubles point behind the strength of a solid 6-1 win by the tandem of Clara Mansart and Ana Royo as they defeated the Redbirds’ Ivon Mihaleva and Laura Arciniegas. The No. 1 match went unfinished as Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina were deadlocked at 6-6 with the Illinois State team.

On the singles side, Ana Fernandez’s three-set victory at the No. 3 position was the match-clinching win for the Cowgirls. Fernandez down Fitzgerald, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2 to win it for the Cowgirls. Mansart was able to get the first singles win for the Cowgirls as she was victorious at No. 6 after Jankulovska was forced to retire. Mansart was up in the match at the time of the stoppage, 6-1 and 3-1.

“Ana Fernandez had a great weekend and clinched the match for us today,” continued Medlin.

“This team always competes and that’s howe we are able to win these matches. We’re looking forward to playing at home on Friday!”

Oreshkina got the other singles’ victory for UW as she got a solid win at No. 1 over Tara Damnjanovic, coming out on top 6-3 and 6-2. The other three singles matches went unfinished with all three being played in the third set. Balaba, Krause and Royo were all up early in their decisive third sets before the match was clinched.

Wyoming returns to action Wednesday as the Cowgirls travel south to face Denver in a 4 p.m., contest. The Cowgirls will then finally return home for the first time this spring Friday, March 13 as UW hosts Eastern Washington in a 2 p.m., match.