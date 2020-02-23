Cowgirls Tennis' Winning Streak Snapped by Colorado; Ana Royo Earns Only Match Win

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

BOULDER – The Wyoming tennis team’s three-match winning streak was snapped Saturday on the road, as the Cowgirls lost 6-1 to Colorado in Boulder, snapping UW’s streak of consecutive matches of posting shutouts.

Ana Royo at No. 5 singles got the lone win for the Cowgirls (5-2) in the dual. Royo was able to best CU’s (7-3) Maria Campos in a three-set thriller, 6-0, 2-6 and 10-8. The win improves Royo to 2-1 in spring competition and 6-6 overall on the season in singles play.

At No. 1 singles, Colorado’s Monica Malinen defeated Maria Oreshkina, 6-3 and 6-4 while at No. 2, Oleksandra Balaba dropped a tough three-setter to Antonia Balzert, 3-6, 7-5 and 6-1. Sara Nayer defeated Ida Krause at No. 3, 6-1 and 6-1 and at No. 6 singles, Clara Mansart fell to Megan Forster, 6-3 and 6-0.

On the doubles side, CU took the doubles point by winning at No. 2 and 3. The team of Ky Ecton and Sophia Derivan defeated Mihaela Kaftanova and Krause, 6-1. At No. 3, Balzert and Tallulah Farrow defeated the team of Mansart and Royo, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles matchup was not finished as Colorado had already clinched the point, the team of Balaba and Oreshkina were tied at 4-4 with 31-ranked Nayar and Malinen at the time it was ended.

The Cowgirls will now look to bounce back in a pair of road matches next weekend as they travel to Las Cruces, N.M., to face New Mexico State Friday, Feb. 28 at noon and then will play UTEP Sunday, March 1 in El Paso.