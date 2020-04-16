Cowgirls Volleyball Adds Transfers from Memphis University and Tyler Community College

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming Volleyball Head Coach Chad Callihan announced on Wednesday the addition of a pair of transfer student-athletes who will be joining the Cowgirls in the fall.

Kaitlyn Gehler, a libero who is coming from Memphis, and Abby Olsen, a setter who previously played at Tyler Community College, join a recruiting class with five future Cowgirls who committed earlier in the fall.

Gehler, was a staple in the Tigers’ lineup the past two seasons, appearing in 57 matches and playing a total of 213 sets. Gehler notched 827 digs (3.89 per set) in her two seasons at Memphis while adding 138 assists and 40 service aces. Gehler also recorded 40 matches with double-digit digs.

The Waterloo, Wis., native is also an outstanding student, boasting a 4.0 GPA while majoring in Spanish and was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team member.

Olsen, whose hometown is Las Vegas, played in 65 matches over two seasons with the Apache. During her time at Tyler, Olsen recorded 1,115 assists, 455 digs and 72 kills. This past season, Olsen averaged 7.48 assists and 2.43 digs per set while notching 55 kills in 32 matches.

Olsen, like Gehler, is also an outstanding student with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 while majoring in Biology.

“We are excited to welcome Abby and Kaitlyn to our team,” said Callihan.

“My favorite thing about these two is their work ethics. They’re hard workers and great teammates, which was something our staff really emphasized in our recruiting this spring. Both bring collegiate experience to our young roster and that will be helpful for our incoming freshmen class. I believe their personalities will mesh very well with our current student-athletes and their willingness to do the little things will be welcomed by our coaches.”

Gehler and Olsen join Casady Berry, Corin Carruth, Trinity Corney, Naya Shimé and Zoee Smith in this year’s recruiting class.