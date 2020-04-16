Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowgirls Volleyball Adds Transfers from Memphis University and Tyler Community College

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming Volleyball Head Coach Chad Callihan announced on Wednesday the addition of a pair of transfer student-athletes who will be joining the Cowgirls in the fall.

Kaitlyn Gehler, a libero who is coming from Memphis, and Abby Olsen, a setter who previously played at Tyler Community College, join a recruiting class with five future Cowgirls who committed earlier in the fall.

mountainwest
Click to view the website for the Welcometo7220 sponsor 

Gehler, was a staple in the Tigers’ lineup the past two seasons, appearing in 57 matches and playing a total of 213 sets. Gehler notched 827 digs (3.89 per set) in her two seasons at Memphis while adding 138 assists and 40 service aces. Gehler also recorded 40 matches with double-digit digs.

The Waterloo, Wis., native is also an outstanding student, boasting a 4.0 GPA while majoring in Spanish and was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team member.

Olsen, whose hometown is Las Vegas, played in 65 matches over two seasons with the Apache. During her time at Tyler, Olsen recorded 1,115 assists, 455 digs and 72 kills. This past season, Olsen averaged 7.48 assists and 2.43 digs per set while notching 55 kills in 32 matches.

Olsen, like Gehler, is also an outstanding student with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 while majoring in Biology.

“We are excited to welcome Abby and Kaitlyn to our team,” said Callihan.

“My favorite thing about these two is their work ethics. They’re hard workers and great teammates, which was something our staff really emphasized in our recruiting this spring. Both bring collegiate experience to our young roster and that will be helpful for our incoming freshmen class. I believe their personalities will mesh very well with our current student-athletes and their willingness to do the little things will be welcomed by our coaches.”

Gehler and Olsen join Casady Berry, Corin Carruth, Trinity Corney, Naya Shimé and Zoee Smith in this year’s recruiting class.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Add International Flair to Basketball RosterDraft SharePreviewPublish

Five foreign countries represented by coach Mattinson's five spring signees

Tracy Ringolsby

Tim Zaleski Gives Way to Injury Challenges

Recruited by Cowboys as a premiere punter, three years later Zaleski moves on

Tracy Ringolsby

Vice President Pence Optimistic About College Football Season In the Fall

Vice President Pence Optimistic About College Football Season In the Fall

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated: Signed, Sealed and Delivered: A Look at Linder's 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class

Cowboys sign six -- Split the package between junior college and high school prospects

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Cowboy Football Players Honored as Members of the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society

Wyoming has five players recognized by the Hampshire Honor Society in the same year for first time

Tracy Ringolsby

Believe It: Even Stephen A. Smith Is On The Josh Allen Bandwagon

Stephen A. Smith says Josh Allen is now the No. 1 Quarterback in the AFC East

Tracy Ringolsby

San Diego State Lone MW School Without a Player in Basketball Transfer Portal

Cowboys have 5 players looking for greener pastures elsewhere

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder's Challenge: Initial Results of 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class Come Wednesday

It's been recruiting from afar for Linder and other college coach thanks to coronavirus

Tracy Ringolsby

No Pain, No Gain: Cowboys Distant Runner Paul Roberts Was Out to Win

Roberts earns cross-country AA awards first year in Laramie, and is Outstanding Performer at MW Indoor Championships the second.

Tracy Ringolsby

Limited Time: Javier Turner Adds His Name to Transfer Portal

Cowboys revamping roster, have five players in the Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby