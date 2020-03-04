Double Duty: Maria Oreshkina Earns MW Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for Second time

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Cowgirl Maria Oreshkina was named the Mountain West’s Female Tennis Athlete of the Week, announced Wednesday by the league office. Oreshkina was also named the first athlete of the week of the season back on January 22.

Oreshkina went 2-0 last week playing at the No. 1 singles position in the Cowgirls’ victories at New Mexico State and UTEP. Oreshkina began the weekend with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory over NMSU’s Harsha Challa before closing with a 6-2, 7-5 win over UTEP’s Erandi Martinez.

Along with doubles partner Oleksandra Balaba, she also picked up a doubles win over UTEP, besting the tandem Kathleen Percegona and Maria Aveiga 6-3 at the No. 1 spot. For the spring, Oreshkina has compiled a singles record of 7-2, all played at No. 1. In doubles play, her and partner Balaba, have recorded a 5-2 mark.

Oreshkina and the rest of the Cowgirls continue play this weekend as they travel to Lincoln, Neb., to face Nebraska Saturday and Illinois State Sunday.