Eight Members of Wyoming Swimming/Diving Program Earn Scholar All-America Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS – Eight members of the 2019-20 Wyoming swimming and diving program were among 1,479 swimmers and divers selected to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams for their exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2019-20 season.

Junior Brayden Love (political science) along with sophomores Austin Crump (communication), Ryan Netzel (kinesiology) and Grant Sloan (construction management) were selected Honorable Mention Scholar All-America to represent the Cowboys.

For the Cowgirls, junior Karla Contreras, who is currently majoring in chemical engineering, was the lone First Team representative. Fellow juniors Katelyn Blattner (secondary education) and Hannah Mclean-Leonard (kinesiology) plus sophomore McKenna Houlihan (psychology) earned Honorable Mention honors.

In addition to 209 teams receiving first-team selections, 97 programs placed one swimmer or diver selected on the All-America Second Team roster. These student-athletes have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier. In total, 282 teams placed at least one individual on the First or Second teams.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

