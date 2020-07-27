Five Wyoming Cowgirls Earn ITA Scholar-Athlete Honors

Welcome to 7220
From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

TEMPE, Ariz. Five Wyoming Cowgirls were selected to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) 2020 Division I Women’s Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams on Monday.

Oleksandra Balaba, Mihaela Kaftanova, Ida Krause, Clara Mansart and Ana Royo all met the requirement of a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current year. The Cowgirls tennis team also received the All-Academic honor with a team GPA of 3.72. All-Academic Team honors went to 244 women's tennis programs.

In order to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. For a team to receive the ITA All-Academic award, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2, all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

On the court this past season, the Cowgirls went 8-4 in the COVID-19-shortened regular season. UW went 5-0 in neutral-site matches and had four shutout victories.

Balaba and Maria Oreshkina received All-Mountain West honors in 2020. Balaba was named the Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-MW Doubles Team along with her partner, Oreshkina. Oreshkina was also a member of the All-Singles Team in the league.

