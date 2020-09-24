SI.com
Former Cowgirl Ashouri Headed to National Women's Soccer League

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

HOUSTON – Former Wyoming soccer player Shaina Ashouri has signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). She will be available to play this weekend against the Orlando Pride at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Ashouri was a two-time letterwinner for the Cowgirls in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. During that time, the Cowgirls posted back to back ten win seasons. She ranks ninth all-time at Wyoming in shots with 109, tenth in goals with 13 and 11 in assists with seven. She also had five game winning goals. 

In 2015, she recorded 25 points, equaling the school's single season total, and had 67 shots, which ranks second. For her efforts, Ashouri was selected First Team All-Mountain West and Third Team All-Pacific Region.

“Signing with the Dash has been a dream come true," Ashouri said. "My journey to this point was untraditional but I feel that is what makes it so meaningful to me. I set my mind to playing professionally after college and I’m so incredibly thankful to the Dash organization for the opportunity. I’m also so thankful for my time with Wyoming soccer. I couldn’t have asked for a better environment to play in. Go Pokes and Dash on.”

Following Wyoming, she played for the TTI Bluebonnets in the WPSL (Women’s Professional Soccer League) and scored two goals and two assists during the 2019 campaign. More recently, she played with Athletic Houston FC, a men’s semi-professional team in the UPSL.

