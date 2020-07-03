Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Kevin's Commentary: Did You Miss It: A Once Ever Event on Thursday -- Happy 7220 Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Thursday was very special day, and it can only happen once.

The creative minds of our marketing-graphics, and video areas came up with a fun and unique concept to celebrate July 2, 2020.

Happy 7220 day!

It's a celebration for UW alone, and will only happen today, ever. While we celebrate the elevation of our great University every day, this is a one-of-a-kind day.

Our Assistant Athletics Director for Marketing and Branding, , explains how the day evolved.

For the rest of the story, click:

https://gowyo.com/news/2020/7/2/general-kevins-commentary-7220.aspx

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Well Schooled: Six Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Earn All-American Scholars Distinction

Wyoming women's golf team can sink an ace on the course and in the classroom

Tracy Ringolsby

Should NCAA Have Different Standard of Return than NFL?

College players haven't physically developed to the level of the NFL

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Men's and Women's Swimming/Diving Earn Schollar All-America Team Honors

Spring Semester Honors Earned Despite Challenges of the Pandemic

Tracy Ringolsby

Maldanado Ready to Put Back-to-Back Disappointments in the Rear View Mirror

Maldanado sets the tone in Wyoming basketball's revival after empty seats and limited wins the last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin's Commentary: Memories of the Late Jim Kiick

Jim Kiick passed away recently at the age of 73

Tracy Ringolsby

What if Wyoming Was In A Conference with 5 Other MW Members & 6 Schools From The Past?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has a proposal for a regional overall that would create 10 12-team Divsion I conferences

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Freshman Morgan Ryan Wins 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur

Wyoming cowgirl Morgan Ryan edges Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., in a playoff to claim WSGA Amateur Championship Title

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Hoops Coach Linder Knows Assistant Coaches Have to be Assets for a Team Success

The assistants in the Linder Era of Wyoming basketball understand Laramie and what it takes for the Cowboys to be a factor in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby

SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

UConn Athletics, more than $40 million in debit in 2019, eliminated four non-revenue sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Roullier went from Wyoming to the Washington Redskins as a 6th round draft in 2017

Tracy Ringolsby