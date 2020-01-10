Lander's Rachel Stoinski Among 3 To Sign Letters Of Intent with Wyoming Golf

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Cowgirl head golf coach Josey Stender announced the signings of three future Wyoming golfers to National Letters of Intent. Signees Riley McDole, Rachel Stoinski and Meghan Vogt will be joining the squad beginning in the fall of 2020.

“We are excited to welcome another talented group of student-athletes that complement the competitive culture within Cowgirl Golf,” Stender said. “It was important for us to continue to add athletic, coachable, team oriented golfers. In addition, all three young ladies are focused and driven in the classroom and on the golf course.”

Rachel Stoinski / Lander, Wyo. / Lander Valley High School

Rachel Stoinski is set to come to Wyoming from Lander Valley High School in Lander, Wyo. She is a four-year letterwinner in golf, basketball and FFA at Lander Valley.

Stoinski is a four-time All-Conference selection, won the Wyoming Individual 3A State Title and went undefeated in 2019. She is a two-time team captain, while placing second as an individual at 3A State Championship in back to back seasons. Stoinski received the Lew Leport Female Player of the Year award and named the Rock Springs Player of the Match. She has been a part of two Wyoming 3A State Championships teams and the runner-up spot twice. The team has also won four straight Conference Titles. She is currently coached by Michael Watson.

An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Honor roll during her career. She is a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and received several scholarship, leadership and citizenship awards.

Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, she is the daughter of Steve and Linda Stoinski. She has three siblings, Luke, Jacob and Benjamin.

Riley McDole /Southlake, Texas / Carroll Senior High School

Riley McDole signs with Wyoming after a successful career at Carroll Senior High School. She is set to be a four-time letterwinner in golf, where she has racked up a number of individual and team accomplishments. She is currently ranked 125 according to Junior Golf Scoreboard in the class of 2020.

During the 2019 campaign, she was selected a team captain and helped the team a third place finish at the UFL Texas 6A State Championship. She also finished second at the Tangle Ridge Summer Blast and 15 at the Heart of Texas Championship. McDole was a Second Team All-District selection in 2018, while leading the team to a fifth place spot at the state tournament. As a sophomore, McDole placed first in the Texarkana Tournament and had a third place finish at the Lady Pirate Classic. She is currently coached by Paige Martin and Matt Glenn.

Born in Oakpark, Illinois, she is the daughter of Jamie and Anissa McDole. Has two siblings, Kyla and Cooper.

Meghan Vogt / Broomfield, Colo. / Broomfield High School

Meghan Vogt will join the Cowgirl golf program after a solid career while attending Broomfield High School. She is a four-time letterwinner in golf and is ranked third in the Colorado Class of 2020 with a 77.5 scoring average.

Vogt is a four-time All-Conference and All-State selection. She has also been named a captain during her career. She was named the RMJGT Player of the Year in 2017 and qualified for the USGA Junior Girls Championship. Vogt is currently coached by Tony Ferraro.

An excellent student, she has been named Academic All-Conference for three straight years. Born in South Korea, she is the daughter of Dennis and Theresa Vogt.