Louisiana's No. 1 Ranked High School Tennis Player Commits to Wyoming

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming women’s tennis head coach Dean Clower has announced the addition of Alyse Cormier to the Cowgirl signing class that will be joining the UW tennis team beginning in the fall.

The Lafayette, La., native attended Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La. She compiled 23 wins during her senior season and was the number one ranked tennis prep in the state. Cormier said she chose Wyoming “Because of the perfect combination of facilities, team atmosphere and academics.”

“It’s a chance to play at a top-level program and a great opportunity for me to continue my career in an excellent environment and school.”

“We are really excited to have Alyse join our program,” said UW assistant Erica Medlin.

“She brings a passion for the game and the hard work to get better. We’re very excited to watch her grow as a part of the Cowgirl Family!”

Cormier helped lead the Blue Gators to a 2019 LHSAA Division IV State Championship as a junior while taking home the singles’ state title herself.

“Alyse will fit into our culture perfectly upon her arrival,” said coach Clower.

“Every coach I have talked to about her spoke of her athleticism and work ethic. We can’t wait to get the Louisiana State Champion up to Wyoming to continue her success on and off the court.”

Cormier joins Lucia Malinak as Cowgirl signees to the 2020 class. Malinak, who is from Maiburg, Germany, signed back in January.