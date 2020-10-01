SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyFootballMen's HoopsSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

McMurry Family Recognized for Support of "WHYoming Now" Campaign

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletics

Laramie -- The Mick and Susie McMurry Family was recognized on Wednesday by the University of Wyoming at the “The World Needs More Cowboys” event in Casper, for the family’s most recent gifts to the UW Athletics “WHYoming NOW” campaign. The McMurry family donated a total of $750,000 to the campaign.

University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman expressed his gratitude to Susie McMurry and her family on behalf of the UW Athletics Department and its student-athletes and coaches.

“We want to thank Susie and the McMurry family for their incredible generosity and commitment in providing support for our young men and women,” said Burman. “It is amazing the impact that the McMurry family has had on UW Athletics and the University of Wyoming as a whole over the past several years. We can’t thank Susie, Mick and the entire McMurry family enough for their kindness and philanthropy in supporting our program.

“With the current economic challenges we face due to COVID-19 and the downturn in the energy industry, Susie and the McMurry family wanted to prevent as much hardship as possible to our students-athletes and assist our student-athletes in their academic, athletic and leadership pursuits. Susie feels strongly about the importance of mental health programming, as well as providing resources to enhance the physical health of our young men and women. That motivated her to make this commitment during this difficult time.”

The McMurrys originally made a $500,000 gift that will provide funds for scholarships, nutritional needs and medical care for Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes. An additional $250,000 gift was recently added by the McMurry family. That gift will be applied to the athletics department “Excellence at 7220 Program”, which provides programming to student-athletes to help develop leadership skills, address physical and mental health wellness and teach life skills to UW student-athletes. A portion of the second gift will also go to the sports nutrition program that benefits all intercollegiate sports at the University of Wyoming.

Many of the services provided to the Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes are housed in the University of Wyoming’s Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center (HAPC) that opened in August of 2018. The HAPC is one of the preeminent athletic facilities in the country.

The McMurry gifts increased the total amount raised by the “WHYoming NOW” campaign to over $1.3 million.

“The World Needs More Cowboys” event in Casper was hosted by the University of Wyoming and is part of an ongoing series of community celebrations by the University of Wyoming to reach out to prospective students and their families, alumni and community members around the state of Wyoming.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Third Time No Charm: Wyoming Right Tackle Velzaquez Suffers Torn Labrum

Five Wyoming Cowboy defensive players opted out of 2020 season for medical reasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen's Fan Club Growing Fast

Chalk up Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly among the Allen believers

Tracy Ringolsby

Purdue suspends 13 student athletes following residence hall party

Madelyn Burke provides context surrounding the incident that violated Covid-19 regulations in place. The student-athletes haven't yet been named, but are "out of season."

Quinn Jamieson

Cowboys Find Themselves At the Top of MW When It Comes to NFL

16 former Cowboys are on NFL rosters, 15 of whom were activated for Sunday's game

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Approved for 7,000 Fans at Football Season Opener

Wyoming department of Health agreed to 7,000 fans at War Memorial for opner based on current COVID-19 data

Tracy Ringolsby

Talking Winners and Losers in College Football So Far

SI college football guru Pat Ford takes a look at the 1st 3 weeks of winners and losers

Quinn Jamieson

NFL Quarterbacks Are Making Their Presence Felt

The NFL has turned to the air with an influx of strong-armed quarterbacks, like Josh Allen of Buffalo

Quinn Jamieson

The Emergence of Josh Allen Has Buffalo A Factor in the NFL

Josh Allen found one college that would give him a chance -- Wyoming -- and he developed into the QB who is at the helm of the resurgent Bills.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen in: MAC Is Back -- Becomes Final Division I Conference to Restore Fall Football

In aftermath of Mountain West, Big 10 and Pac-12 decision to play, MAC joins the pack and bring football back

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Debate Begins on Site for Louisville-Kentucky Hoops

Kentucky coach John Calipari wants to play at Louisville and expects Louisville to honor deal for trip to Kenutcky next season.

Tracy Ringolsby