Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Erica Medlin has been promoted from the role of associate head coach to the associate head coach of the Wyoming Cowgirls tennis team, according to head coach Dean Clower. Medlin will be in her third season at UW in the 2020-21 season.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be by my side during our process of winning championships here at UW,” said Clower. “Coach Medlin is instrumental in our day-to-day with our student-athletes, as well as recruiting future Cowgirls. I can’t wait to see what happens with the future. Coach Medlin and I have big plans for things to come and I’m looking forward to what happens next.”

During her time at Wyoming, Medlin has helped guide the Cowgirls to 22 victories and a winning percentage of 65 percent. She has also been instrumental in the guidance of four All-Mountain West performers over the past two seasons, including Oleksandra Balaba, who this season became the the school’s first Freshman of the Year.

“I’m very appreciative to coach Clower and all of the UW administration for their support and this great opportunity,” said Medlin. “Wyoming is a great program and community to be a part of and I am so excited to continue building here!”

A former collegiate tennis player, Medlin played two years at San José State and her final two seasons at Northern Iowa. As a senior in 2015, Medlin was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. She also earned two All-WAC honors as SJSU, helping the Spartans to their first-ever NCAA appearance.

Prior to arriving in Laramie, Medlin spent two seasons as an assistant at Colorado State. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., she graduated from UNI in May 2015 with a degree in movement and exercise science and a minor in coaching. Medlin also received her master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona in May of 2017.