Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Erica Medlin has been promoted from the role of associate head coach to the associate head coach of the Wyoming Cowgirls tennis team, according to head coach Dean Clower.  Medlin will be in her third season at UW in the 2020-21 season.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be by my side during our process of winning championships here at UW,” said Clower. “Coach Medlin is instrumental in our day-to-day with our student-athletes, as well as recruiting future Cowgirls. I can’t wait to see what happens with the future. Coach Medlin and I have big plans for things to come and I’m looking forward to what happens next.”

During her time at Wyoming, Medlin has helped guide the Cowgirls to 22 victories and a winning percentage of 65 percent. She has also been instrumental in the guidance of four All-Mountain West performers over the past two seasons, including Oleksandra Balaba, who this season became the the school’s first Freshman of the Year.

“I’m very appreciative to coach Clower and all of the UW administration for their support and this great opportunity,” said Medlin. “Wyoming is a great program and community to be a part of and I am so excited to continue building here!”

A former collegiate tennis player, Medlin played two years at San José State and her final two seasons at Northern Iowa. As a senior in 2015, Medlin was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. She also earned two All-WAC honors as SJSU, helping the Spartans to their first-ever NCAA appearance.

Prior to arriving in Laramie, Medlin spent two seasons as an assistant at Colorado State. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., she graduated from UNI in May 2015 with a degree in movement and exercise science and a minor in coaching. Medlin also received her master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona in May of 2017.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Wyoming basketball projected as 5th best team in MW for 2020-2021 by Fansided

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Life at the college level: Wyoming football adds kicker but has four players register in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Wyoming guard Gregory Milton III commits to Cal-San Marcos

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Wyoming Tennis has Cowgirl selected All-MW Singles Team for 12th year in a row

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Wyoming wrestlers Bridges and Samuelson both All-America and Scholar All-America selections

Tracy Ringolsby

Lyden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2021 Lands Top West Coast Prpospect Emily Mellema

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Wyoming football welcomes a dual-quarterback attack with healthy return of Sean Chambers

Tracy Ringolsby

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Wyoming Basketball adds 6-9 preferred walk-on Grigsby, whose brother played for new Cowboys coach Linder at Northern Colorado.

Tracy Ringolsby

There Was A Celebration and Now There Are Concerns For Cowboys on Defense

LBs Wilson, Maluia both go in NFL draft, DB Hall signs as free agent, leaving three voids on defense

Tracy Ringolsby

Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

Ralph Fawcz averaged 48.6 yards per punt at Cache (Okla.) High School

Tracy Ringolsby