Mirafuentes Claims 3rd MW Swimmer and Diver of the Week Honor for Effort at Air Force Invite

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

For the third time this season and second time this spring, Cowgirl diver Melissa Mirafuentes was selected the Mountain West Conference Swimmer and Diver of the Week for third time this school year. She was selected for the second time in three weeks, and also earned the honor in the fall.

Mirafuentes became the first Cowgirl since Allie Smith during the 2010-11 campaign to win it three times.

Mirafuentes, a freshman from Guadalupe, Mexico, won all three events at the Air Force Invite over the weekend.

In the 3-meter, Mirafuentes would leave her best for last in the finals of the Cup format against Emma Ruchala of Utah. In six dives, she would score a combined 365.55 to not only win the event but break the school mark. The previous best was held by former Cowgirl Stephanie Ortiz who had the record with a score of 354.05 which was set in 2010. Previously, she held the third best mark in program history with a score of 348.68 in the event.

In the platform, Mirafuentes recorded a school record with a combined total of 296.00 in the preliminaries through five dives. She broke the previous mark held by her current teammate Contreras of 285.20 which was set in 2017. In the finals, she continued to dominate the weekend with a score of 287.80 to place first in the event.

She led all divers in the 1-meter with a score of 305.45 in the preliminaries. In the following two rounds, Mirafuentes with a score of 302.95. She placed first in the finals with a final score of 298.60.

The women will be back in the pool for the Mountain West Conference Championships, Wed., Feb. 19, while the men return to action on Wed., Feb. 26 at the WAC Championships.