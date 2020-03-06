Welcome to 7220
From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming tennis team looks to build on last week's two-win weekend when it travels to Nebraska for a match on Saturday, and Illinois State on Sunday.

The Cowgirls (7-2) are 3-2 in true road matches so far this spring and 4-0 in neutral site matches. UW is coming off a 5-2 victory at New Mexico State last Saturday and a 6-1 win at UTEP Sunday.

Maria Oreshkina continues to lead the way for the Cowgirls in singles play, posting a 7-2 record at the No. 1 position. , Ida Krause has also gone 7-2 in the spring -- 4-2 at No. 3 and 3-0 in the No. 4 spot. 

On the doubles side, Oleksandra Balaba and Oreshkina are 5-2 playing at the No. 1 and 2 spots while the tandem of Clara Mansart and Ana Royo is also 5-2, primarily playing at the No. 3 doubles position.

For her efforts last weekend against the Aggies and Miners, Oreshkina took home her second Mountain West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week honor this season, announced Wednesday. Oreshkina also nabbed the award following the first week of the season, January 22.

The Cornhuskers are 9-3 already on the season and are a perfect 7-0 at home. Nebraska has a pair of wins this season over Mountain West teams, having defeated Air Force 4-3 and Colorado State, 6-1. Illinois State is 5-5 on the year and will be playing its first neutral site match of the spring against Wyoming.

