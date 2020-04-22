Welcome to 7220
Odds Are: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Overwhelming Favorite for No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

Joseph Lee Burrow didn't get much of a chance to show his stuff in his first two years at the college level. So, he decided to transfer from Ohio State to LSU.

LSU's gain was the Buckeyes' loss.

Burrow is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday. The past season, Burrow passed for over 5,600 yards with 60 touchdowns, an NCAA record for touchdowns in a single FBS season.

For a look at the odds for other aspects of the draft click:

Wilson In Line to Join Elite Group of Wyoming Natives Selected in NFL Draft

A late riser in the draft, he could be only 21st player in University of Wyoming history to go in top three rounds.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Linebacker Logan Wilson: He's Going to Be A Bargain If He Slips to 3rd Sound

Which former college football standouts are under the radar? @NickSelbe names 10 NFL draft sleepers

Tracy Ringolsby

Football May Be King on Campus But It's All Sports or None in MW for the Fall

The fact MW stretches across eight states adds to challenge of determining a starting date for fall sports

Tracy Ringolsby

MW Commissioner Craig Thompson: Ability to Play Football In The Fall Key For Other Sports

Cancellation of March Madness took a $1 million hit on MW teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Is Looking for Wyoming Basketball to Be Cowboy Tough

Linder feels six returnees and six spring recruits make the Cowboys a competitive team

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys' Bridges Earns 1st Team All-America Honors

Heavyweight Brian Andrews named Honorable Mention

Tracy Ringolsby

Remembering Wyoming's Run to 2015 MW Hoops Tournament Title

2016 Football Wins over Boise State and San Diego State On Tap

Tracy Ringolsby

Middle Linebacker Wilson Heads List of Potential Cowboys in NFL Draft

Wyoming has had at least one player selected in last three drafts, and four of the last five

Tracy Ringolsby