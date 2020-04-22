Odds Are: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Overwhelming Favorite for No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Joseph Lee Burrow didn't get much of a chance to show his stuff in his first two years at the college level. So, he decided to transfer from Ohio State to LSU.

LSU's gain was the Buckeyes' loss.

Burrow is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday. The past season, Burrow passed for over 5,600 yards with 60 touchdowns, an NCAA record for touchdowns in a single FBS season.

