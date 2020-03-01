Road Warriors: Cowgirls Tennis Completes Weekend Sweep in the Southwest

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

EL PASO – The Wyoming tennis squad made it a perfect weekend road trip Sunday as the Cowgirls breezed past UTEP in El Paso, defeating the Miners, 6-1 on the way to a 2-0 weekend down south.

The Cowgirls (7-2) were able to win 5-of-6 singles matches on the day and took two of the three doubles matches to earn the doubles point in the victory. With the two wins this weekend, the Cowgirls have now won five of their last six overall.

“It was a good weekend for Cowgirl Tennis,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“As a team, we are maturing and dealing with situational tennis. We are still a long way from where we want to be, but the battle and fight in this team is carrying us.”

In doubles action, UW got off to a solid start as the duo of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause won the first match to be completed on the day at No. 2, as they defeated UTEP’s Vanessa Valdez and Lina Sachica, 6-1. At No. 1, the Cowgirls were able to clinch the point behind the Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina victory over Kathleen Percegona and Maria Aveiga, 6-3.

Clara Mansart and Ana Royo’s match at No. 3 was left unfinished after Wyoming clinched doubles play by winning the first two matches.

The Cowgirls were just as impressive in singles play on the day. Oreshkina took the win at No. 1, defeating Erandi Martinez, 6-2 and 7-5. At No. 2 singles, Balaba won 6-4 and 6-4 over Sachica. After a loss at No. 3, UW got back on track with wins at four, five and six.

Ida Krause took the match at No. 4, besting Aveiga with an impressive 6-3 and 6-1 victory. At No. 5, Royo took down Thassane Abrahim, 6-3 and 6-3 and rounding-out the day at No. 6 was Kaftanova making quick work of Eve Daniels, winning 6-2 and 6-1.

Wyoming will continue its long beginning of the spring season on the road next weekend as the Cowgirls travel to face Nebraska and Illinois State in Lincoln, Neb.