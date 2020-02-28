Saturday Final Day for Cowboy Joe Club On-Line Auction

Welcome to 7220
Laramie -- The Cowboy Joe Club will launch the 20th Annual Online Auction on Saturday. It will run through Feb. 29. The site can be reached at www.cowboyjoeclub.com. 

All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.

https://mwfbic.com/about-us/

The auction features more than 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA Wrestling Championship tickets and much more! New items will be added periodically during the auction.

To view the initial auction items click: https://one.bidpal.net/2020onlineauction/browse/all

If you have any questions regarding the annual online auction, please call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.

Water Main Break in Houston Outs WAC Swimming and Diving Championships on Hold Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

Mattinson Earns Cowgirl Record 16 wins in 1st Season; No. 1 Seed Fresno State Victim of Cowgirls in Regular Season Finale

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Teams Have 22 Non-Conference Games Vs. Teams That Went Bowling Last Season

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys 6-Game 2020 Home Schedule Brings Strong Competition to Warm Memorial Stadium

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Close Out Regular Season With Trip to Fresno on Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

Big 12 Receives 54 Allocations for Wrestling Championships -- Good Sign for Wyoming with Six Ranked Wrestlers

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Opens WAC Swimming Championships in Record-Setting Style

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Host Fresno State in Senior Night on Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Official, SoFi Stadium On Display -- New Home of Mountain West Champion

Tracy Ringolsby

Hendricks Says Farewell In a Big Way, But Cowboys Lose on Senior Night

Tracy Ringolsby