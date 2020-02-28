Saturday Final Day for Cowboy Joe Club On-Line Auction

From the desk of Ryne Grossnickle

Laramie -- The Cowboy Joe Club will launch the 20th Annual Online Auction on Saturday. It will run through Feb. 29. The site can be reached at www.cowboyjoeclub.com.

All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.

The auction features more than 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA Wrestling Championship tickets and much more! New items will be added periodically during the auction.

To view the initial auction items click: https://one.bidpal.net/2020onlineauction/browse/all

If you have any questions regarding the annual online auction, please call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.