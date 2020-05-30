Senior Spotlight: Wyoming Cowgirl Kacey Doner Made Impact In Cross-Country and Classroom

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Kacey Doner stood out for the University of Wyoming in the classroom and in athletics.

Doner, who earned a degree in kinesiology and health promotion, earned eight academic awards from the Mountain West.

The Fort Collins resident ranks fifth all-time at Wyoming with a 4:54.74 time in the final, fourth all-time in the 3,000m a personal best of 9:45.00, and sixth all-time in with 5,000m time of 17:10.91.

She is also part of the fourth-fastest distance medley relay in school history, clocking in at 11:43.99. During the outdoor season, she is second all-time in the steeplechase with a time of 10:19.86 Below, Doner shares her experiences from her time as a Cowgirl.

1) What are you going to miss the most from your time at UW?

Spending hours at practice every day with my teammates, being surrounded by constant support from the UW community, getting to put on the jersey to represent UW during competition, having the opportunity to travel all over the country for races, and the adrenaline rush after running well in a race, especially with my teammates right beside me.

2) What is your favorite memory as a student-athlete at UW?

Competing in the steeplechase at the NCAA West Region Preliminary Rounds in Sacramento. It was exciting to see all the miles pay off and to be in such a competitive race. My whole family came out to support me, so it was a fun way to end the track season. Another favorite memory is going to cross country camp at the beginning of each season. I love having a week to spend with my teammates before school starts running trails, horseback riding, playing games, and going to the hot springs. It is a great way for the team to bond and it always gets me excited for the upcoming season.

3) What does it mean to you to have a degree from UW?

I feel prepared to step into the real world, and I have learned so many skills I will take with me to me future career. I know how helpful the UW community is, so I feel supported wherever my next journey takes me.

4) Is there anyone you would like to thank, either here at UW or from home, as you graduate?

I would like to thank my family for being so supportive throughout my entire running career and cheering me on at races. I would also like to thank my coaches for pushing me to get better every day and their endless dedication. Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for being there through all the highs and lows and making my time at UW unforgettable.

5) What are your plans for the future?

This next year I plan to move back to Colorado and apply to grad schools for Occupational Therapy.

6) What advice would you give to incoming student-athletes?

Find joy in whatever you are doing. I have learned when I enjoy going to practice and class every day then I perform better, and I am more motivated to work hard. Sometimes that means just focusing on the little things everyday rather than becoming overwhelmed by the big picture or long to-do lists. Your time as a student athlete will go by quick, so it is important to take a step back at times to remember why you love this sport and enjoy every moment.