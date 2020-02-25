Seven Cowgirl Swimmers Claim All-MWC Honors

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – Seven members of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving program were named to the All-Mountain West Team, the conference announced on Monday. Junior Katelyn Blattner and redshirt junior Karla Contreras earned honors in three individual events. The top-eight finishers in each event and the top-three relay teams from the MW championships earn the All-Mountain West designation.

One senior, three juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen earned All-MW accolades. All but two of the seven Cowgirls are receiving all-conference honors for the first time.

Blattner was named to the 200 and 500 freestyle All-MW team for the first time after winning her first career titles in each event while breaking her own school record in the 500. She also made the 200 backstroke after a career-best time of 1:56.13 and a second place finish in the event.

Karla Contreras was selected All-MW in all three diving events for the second time in her career. She would finish second in the platform with a season-best score of 302.80 and fourth with a season-best score of 349.80 in the 3-meter. Contreras had a top eight finish in the 1-meter with a score of 296.65.

Junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard earned her third straight honor in the 100 butterfly after posting a school record time of 52.70 to place in the runner-up spot in the event. She finished third in the 200 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:59.37. Sophomore Lainee Jones was impressive in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She posted the fourth best time in the 200 with a mark of 1:48.37, while placing eighth in the 500 touching the wall in 4:52.32.

Senior Daniela Luna Rocha was solid in the 1650 freestyle with a season-best time 16:55.16 for a sixth place spot to earn All-MW honors. In her first MW championship, freshman Emily Giles recorded a career-best performance in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:57.67.

Melissa Mirafuentes continued her stellar freshman campaign at last week’s meet. For her efforts, she was named the MW Championship Diver of the Meet after winning the platform title and finishing second in the 3-meter.

She eclipsed her own and the program high with a combined score of 348.80 through five dives on the platform during the preliminaries. In the three meter, she posted another career and school best mark with a score of 378.00 to finish second.