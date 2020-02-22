Severin 2-Under Par, Cowboys Tied for 12th in Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Palm Desert, Calif. -- Sophomore Tyler Severin fired a two-under par 70 on Friday in the opening round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., and is tied for 14th place. His solid day allowed the Cowboys to post a combined 294 (+6), and finish the round tied for 12th in the 21-school field.

The schools will play rounds on Saturday and Sunday to finish off the tournament.

“After Dan (Starzinski) made eagle on 14 we were at even par, but we were a little sloppy at the end of the round,” said Joe Jensen, Wyoming Director of Golf. “I feel very good about the way the guys are competing. Over the last couple of days -- the final round at The Prestige and today’s opening round of our tournament -- I’ve been impressed with our resiliency.

“We’re still developing our confidence coming off the winter, but I’m very proud of the effort we’re getting out of everyone. I want the guys to come out with the same competitive attitude tomorrow. We would have liked to have finished stronger today, but now we need to focus on getting off to a good start tomorrow morning. Overall, I’m pleased.”

Oregon leads the field after Friday’s first round, shooting a 278 (-10). Charlotte is one stroke back at 279 (-9), and Auburn is in third place only two strokes out of the lead at 280 (-8).

The individual leader is Tom Gueant of Oregon, who opened with a round of 64 (-8). He holds a two-stroke lead over Mats Ege of Cal State Northridge, who posted a score of 66 (-6) on Friday.

The second of three, 18-hole rounds of the 2019 Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate will be played on Saturday, with teams teeing off at 7 a.m., Pacific Time (8 a.m., Mountain Time). The final round will tee off on Sunday, also beginning at 7 a.m., Pacific (8 a.m., Mountain).

The Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate is being hosted by the University of Wyoming at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The Classic Club measures 7,305 yards and plays to a par of 72.