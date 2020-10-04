SI.com
Showdown of Cowgirls in ITA Fall Circuit Finals on Sunday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – It will be an all-Cowgirl final Sunday in Laramie at the ITA Fall Circuit. Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender advanced to the Sunday morning final following their wins the past two days at the open tournament.

Fernandez began her tournament Saturday morning in the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory before following that up with a hard-fought three-set win over teammate Alyse Cormier, winning 7-6, 3-6 and 10-5 in the third set tiebreak. 

In the semis, Fernandez again beat a Wyoming teammate, this time coming out on top over Noesjka Brink, 6-2 and 6-1.

Meanwhile, freshman Zehender, was in her first unofficial action with UW and began her tournament Friday night with a straight-set victory after receiving a first round bye. Zehender defeated fellow Cowgirl Mihaela Kaftanova, 7-5 and 6-4 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. In the semis, Zehender survived a three-set battle with Lucia Malinak, winning 6-3, 3-6 and 10-8.

The tournament, in which all Cowgirl tennis student-athletes were competing unattached, quickly turned into a showcase for the Wyoming women’s tennis team as all eight of the open’s quarterfinalists were Cowgirls, which led to an all-WYO semifinal Saturday as well.

All five Cowgirls that were in action Friday night in the quarterfinals picked up straight-set wins. Brink opened her tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory, Cormier came out on top of Emily Luetschwager of Colorado State, 6-1 and 6-4. Ida Krause won impressively, 6-1 and 6-3 while Malinak won her opener 6-2, 6-4 and Kaftanova rounded-out the successful quarters for Wyoming with a 6-2 and 6-2 win.

Maria Oreshkina, who lost to Brink in the quarterfinals, picked up a pair of backdraw wins Saturday as she won 6-2 and 6-2 over Luetschwager before picking up a 6-0 and 6-3 victory in her last match of the day.

Sunday’s action will conclude the tournament and will begin at 10 a.m., at the Wyoming Tennis Complex.

