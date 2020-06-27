Welcome to 7220
SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Connecticut's decision to become a football independent has not gone well for the school. The Huskies eliminated four non-revenue sports this week.

The Huskies have to reduce their budget by 25 percent by 2023, resulting in a budget slashing of $10 million for the coming year. 

The school will eliminate men’s cross country; women’s rowing; men’s swimming and diving; and men’s tennis. Around 124 student-athletes and at least four coaches will be affected.

Wyoming's football team plays at UConn next year. Clemson will pick up the $1 million guarantee to Wyoming, which originally was to play at Clemson.

Clemson, however, is going to start an annual series against Georgia, which will be played in Charlotte, N.C., and had to get out of the agreement with Wyoming.

UConn football wasn’t cut or moved to the FCS level because the savings would be outweighed by a decline in revenue opportunities, according to UConn Athletics. 

UNConn said an agreement with CBS Sports Network, a multi-media marketing rights deal with Learfield/IMG College and the all-sport equipment deal with Nike would suffer or would not exist at all if the school dropped to the FCS level.

“While this is a painful decision, it is in the best interest of the long-term viability of UConn and UConn athletics,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement.

Click the link below to hear Pat Forde's discussion of the decision:

https://videos-fms.jwpsrv.com/0_5ef77621_0x77a05efd0149922b02af258e0e6f6cb047a0bcce/content/conversions/4XumlkLY/videos/k6AYymJq-32494389.mp4

Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Roullier went from Wyoming to the Washington Redskins as a 6th round draft in 2017

Tracy Ringolsby

SI's Hot Stove: Brady & Company Working To Be Ready for NFL Season

NFLPAs medical director recommended halting group workouts, but Brady and the Bucs are moving ahead

Tracy Ringolsby

Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Vicchy coach women's swimming and her husband Frank coach the men's team at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Christopher Henry Earns Track & Field/Cross Country 1st Team Academic All-American

Cowboy Henry one of two earning men's academic honors the last three seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Composite grade point for Wyoming football team in spring semester was 3.345

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Foster knows Linder well from when Linder recruited him in high school

Tracy Ringolsby

Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Current Wyoming Cowboys roster has 12 scholarship players -- all juniors or younger -- leaving one spot for next year, barring a departure

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin’s Commentary — The Equipment Truck

Cowboy football will have a new rig for its equipment truck in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby