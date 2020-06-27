SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

Connecticut's decision to become a football independent has not gone well for the school. The Huskies eliminated four non-revenue sports this week.

The Huskies have to reduce their budget by 25 percent by 2023, resulting in a budget slashing of $10 million for the coming year.

The school will eliminate men’s cross country; women’s rowing; men’s swimming and diving; and men’s tennis. Around 124 student-athletes and at least four coaches will be affected.

Wyoming's football team plays at UConn next year. Clemson will pick up the $1 million guarantee to Wyoming, which originally was to play at Clemson.

Clemson, however, is going to start an annual series against Georgia, which will be played in Charlotte, N.C., and had to get out of the agreement with Wyoming.

UConn football wasn’t cut or moved to the FCS level because the savings would be outweighed by a decline in revenue opportunities, according to UConn Athletics.

UNConn said an agreement with CBS Sports Network, a multi-media marketing rights deal with Learfield/IMG College and the all-sport equipment deal with Nike would suffer or would not exist at all if the school dropped to the FCS level.

“While this is a painful decision, it is in the best interest of the long-term viability of UConn and UConn athletics,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement.

Click the link below to hear Pat Forde's discussion of the decision:

https://videos-fms.jwpsrv.com/0_5ef77621_0x77a05efd0149922b02af258e0e6f6cb047a0bcce/content/conversions/4XumlkLY/videos/k6AYymJq-32494389.mp4