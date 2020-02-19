Starzinski Enters Final Round of The Prestige Seven Strokes Back of Low Score

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming Cowboys fired a second round team score of 291 (+7) on Tuesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, Calif. That was a 20-stroke improvement over their opening round score on Monday. Individually, four Cowboys fired rounds in the low 70s. Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even-par round of 71 on Tuesday, followed by Dan Starzinski with a 72 (+1) and Carl Underwood and Tyler Severin, who both shot rounds of 74 (+3).

Starzinski will enter Wednesday’s final round of The Prestige tied for 28th place at 143 (+1) through 36 holes. The individual tournament leader is Leo Oyo of San Diego State at 136 (-6). Oyo holds a two-stroke lead over seven other golfers who are tied at 138 (-4).

The Texas Longhorns shot a second round 275 (-9) to overtake Pepperdine for the tournament lead. Texas heads into Wednesday’s final round with a 36-hole total of 554 (-14). The Waves are five strokes back at 559 (-9) This year’s Prestige tournament features six of the Top 25 ranked teams in the nation and 11 of the Top 50 ranked teams. Pepperdine came into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation by both Golfstat and Golfweek. Texas was ranked No. 7 by Golfweek and No. 16 by Golfstat entering The Prestige.

The Cowboys played Tuesday’s round with two nationally-ranked teams in No. 33 Oklahoma State and No. 41 Arkansas. Wyoming’s round of 291 (+7) was only three strokes back of Arkansas, who shot a 288 (+4) on the day.

“We played better today, and that is what I wanted to see,” said Joe Jensen, Wyoming Director of Golf. “I don’t like where we are in the standings, but I love the competition that our guys are going up against in this tournament. We played with two ranked teams today in Oklahoma State and Arkansas, and we were right there with Arkansas.

“Coming into this season, I wanted us to play a tough tournament to start the spring to prepare us for our tournament (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate) which comes up at the end of this week.

“This course requires a lot of precision. There is not a lot of room for error, but my hope is that it is forcing our guys to really focus, play at a high level and make good decisions on the golf course. I believe that will benefit us as we prepare to host our own tournament starting on Friday.”

The third and final round of The Prestige will tee off at 8:30 a.m., M.T., on Wednesday. The tournament is being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The course measures 7,100 yards and plays to a Par 71.

In addition to the The Prestige team competition, there is also The Prestige Individual Tournament, which is being played on a separate course, Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta. Cowboy redshirt freshman Liam Clancy fired a four-under par round of 68 on Tuesday to go with an opening round 71 (-1) on the Coral Mountain course. Clancy moved up two places on Tuesday to tie for eighth place out of the 33 individuals heading into Wednesday’s final round.