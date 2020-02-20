Starzinski Sets Pace for Cowboy Golfers with a 64 on Final Day of The Prestige

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- Senior Dan Starzinski shot a seven-under 64 on the final day of The Prestige, jumping from 28th to fourth in the final individual standings, and setting the tone for the Cowboys four-under 280, their best day in the event.

Starzinski entered Wednesday’s final round of The Prestige tied for 28th place at 143 (+1) through 36 holes. His seven-under par round on Wednesday tied him with Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State for the best round of the three-day tournament. Eckroat finished in second place at 203 (-10). Starzinksi tied for fourth with Ollie Osborne of SMU at 207 (-6) only five strokes back of the individual medalist Leo Oyo of San Diego State, who posted a 202 (-11).

The Cowboys final round of 280 (-4) was tied for the eighth best round of the day in the 16-team field that featured six of the Top 25 ranked teams in the nation and 11 of the Top 50. Wyoming’s final round was better than the final round of: No. 22 ranked UCLA (285), No. 25 LSU (287) and No. 41 Arkansas (281); and tied the final round score of 280 shot by No. 13 SMU and No. 35 Northwestern. The Cowboys were not able to make up enough ground on the final day and finished 16th in the 16-team field. But the dramatic improvement from the first round to the third and final round in UW’s first tournament of the spring season was encouraging to Wyoming Director of Golf Joe Jensen.

“Dan (Starzinski) had a great day and a great finish in a truly elite field, and our 31-stroke improvement as a team from Round 1 to Round 3 was a positive step forward,” said Jensen. “It was good to see us improve each day and see us get our legs under us as the tournament progressed.

“Our round on Wednesday was one of the lower rounds of the day, and it was a great experience for our team to play in a fantastic event, with an exceptional field of teams and on a great golf course. Even though we dug ourselves a hole on Day 1, I really liked seeing our competitiveness improve each day. We have a lot of work to do, but it feels good to get our guys back in a competitive tournament routine as we prepare to host our Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate this coming Friday-Sunday in Palm Desert (Calif.).”

The Texas Longhorns entered the final round with a five-stroke lead over Pepperdine and the Longhorns were able to extend their margin by one stroke, finishing with a 832 (-20) to capture the team title by six strokes over the Waves, who finished at 838 (-14). Pepperdine entered the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation by both Golfstat and Golfweek. Texas was ranked No. 7 by Golfweek and No. 16 by Golfstat entering The Prestige.

In addition to Starzinski’s final round 64 (-7), sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even par round of 71 on the final day. Junior Carl Underwood finished with a 72 (+1) on Wednesday, and fellow junior Bryce Waters posted a 73 (+1). Sophomore Tyler Severin shot a 76 (+5) in the final round.

The 20th edition of The Prestige was played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The course measured 7,100 yards and played to a Par 71.

In addition to the The Prestige team competition, there was also The Prestige Individual Tournament. That tournament was played on a separate course, the Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta. Cowboy redshirt freshman Liam Clancy

closed out that tournament with a final round 74 (+2) to tie for 12th in the field of 33 golfers with a three-round total of 213 (-3).

Next up for the Cowboys is their own Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate to be played Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23 at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The Desert Intercollegiate will include a field of 21 teams, including: Auburn, Colorado, Oregon and TCU; and Mountain West opponents Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Wyoming. The Desert Intercollegiate will tee off each day beginning at 7 a.m., P.T. (8 a.m., M.T.).