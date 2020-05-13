Welcome to 7220
Three Wyoming Athletic Teams Honored by NCAA for Academic Excellence

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Wyoming's women basketball, women's golf and men's golf teams were recognized by the NCAA for having achieved the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Report (APR).

All three UW teams achieved perfect APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 academic years.

"This achievement by our men's and women's golf teams and our women's basketball is an outstanding accomplishment," said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “We are very proud of the recognition these three teams have brought to our athletics program and our university. I want to congratulate all of the young men and women who put forth the effort necessary to achieve such an impressive academic accomplishment.”

The Recognition marks the eighth-straight season the Cowboy golf team has recorded a perfect multiyear score. The Cowgirl golfers have done so in three-straight season with women’s basketball accomplishing the feat for the first time in program history.

Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams APR scores. The top 10 percent scores this year ranged from 985 to perfect 1,000 scores.

Each year, the NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I team through the annual scorecard of academic achievement, known as APR. The rate measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic performance in each sport. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 academic years. 

