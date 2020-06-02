Welcome to 7220
Three Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Entered in This Week's Colorado Women's Open

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE – Three Wyoming Cowgirl golfers, Caitlyn Skavdahl, Erin Sargent and Jessica Zapf, are set to begin play at the 26 CoBank Colorado Women’s Open on Wednesday. Skavdahl is scheduled to tee off at 7:10 a.m. MT, followed by Zapf at 7:20 and Sargent at 7:35.

The format is a multi-day pro-am similar to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Approximately 40 female professionals were invited to be paired with Pro-Am contestants to compete in a Pro-Am competition, while simultaneously participating in the Open Championship. 

Female amateurs with less than a 5.4 USGA R&A Handicap Index are also invited to participate in the Open Championship; however, not in the Pro-Am competition.

This week’s 54-hole event is set up on the 6,421-yard, par-72 course at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver. Play is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday with 18 holes of play each day. Following the first 36 holes, the 156 player field will be cut to the low 40% of individuals and teams plus ties.

Sargent finished her senior campaign with three top 25 performances. Her best effort came at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Classic where she finished sixth with a 13-over 229. She opened up the fall in a tie for 15 with a 220 (+7). The following weekend, she carded a three day total of 11-over 227 to finish in a tie in 22. Sargent closed out the fall with a career best round of 3-under 69 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Skavdahl had one top 20 performance at the CSU Ram Fall Classic with a 10-over 226 for an 18 place spot during her junior year. She closed out the fall with her career-best round of 70 (-2). Zapf competed in four tournaments in her first season for the Cowgirls. She tied for 27 in the final tournament of the year with a 17-over 233. Her best round of the year also came that same time with a four-over 76.

