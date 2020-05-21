Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Turner Recognized in 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 by International Venue Managers

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– Hannah Turner, Director of Event Management and Game Operations for Wyoming Athletics, was recognized by the International Association of Venue Managers as part of the 30 Under 30 class of 2020.

“I am very excited to be named as a member of this year’s 30 under 30 class,” Turner said. “The IAVM is an incredibly well-respected organization for people in the venue management realm, so being recognized by them is awesome. This year’s class includes some real heavyweights in the young professional category of the venue industry, and I am honored to be a part of it all. 

"In a time when the events and venue industry is hurting so deeply, it makes this recognition even more special. There are countless individuals working around the world to find solutions in an attempt to make events viable again, and IAVM is helping to lead the charge.”

mwfbsked

At Wyoming, Turner’s responsibilities include managing the game management intern staff, serving as game manager for NCAA sanctioned sporting events, scheduling seven athletic buildings, including three premium spaces, for team practices, competitions, receptions and private events and working with coaches and the UW General Counsel to assemble and process game contracts. 

Additionally, Turner coordinates with officials and visiting teams travelling to Laramie, plans and manages outreach events around the state, coordinates with postseason tournaments that UW hosts, oversees and manages the game management budget and assists the Associate AD for Facilities and Events with projects and maintenance when needed.

Prior to Wyoming, Turner was the Events Supervisor for the City of Dallas, the Facilities Coordinator at LSU, an Organizational Excellence Intern for the United States Olympic Committee and the Athletics Facilities Coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Launched at VenueConnect 2015 in Baltimore, the 30 Under 30 program focuses on identifying and developing the talent of venue industry professionals, 30 years of age and under, through increased access and exposure to industry networking and thought leadership. The program provides year-round continued education for professional growth in the venue industry and helps program participants become better, more productive employees.

Representing public assembly venues from around the globe, IAVM’s 6,800+ active members include managers and senior executives from auditoriums, arenas, convention centers, exhibit halls, stadiums, performing arts centers, university complexes, amphitheaters and fairgrounds. IAVM’s mission is to educate, advocate for, and inspire public assembly venue professionals worldwide.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Football & Men's/Women's Basketball Can Return to Campus June 1 Voluntary Activities

Wyoming plan comes in response to NCAA Council lifting moratorium on athletic activities on May 31

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: McClain Will Never Forget Wyoming Cowboys' MW Clinching Win Over Utah In Final Game of 2002

Wyoming will air a replay of 57-56 MW title clinching win against Utah on its Facebook Page at 7 p.m., MDT Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Athletic Teams Combine for an APR of 990 in Most Recent Academic Year

Nine Wyoming Athletic Teams Set All-Time High Multi-Year APR Scores

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Royo Earns Region Sportsmanship Award from Intercollegiate Tennis Association

Royo carried 4.0 GPA in Microbiology

Tracy Ringolsby

by

olddent

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Iris Tsafara Fits the Profile of Wyoming's Overseas Search for Women's Basketball Players

Iris Tsafara is Among 6 Recruits from Overseas in the Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated with Quotes: Art Howe Has Rounded Third and is Back at Home in Houston

Howe, who came to Wyoming on a football scholarship and played baseball for the Cowboys, had a lengthy big-league career as a player, coach and manager

Tracy Ringolsby

Coach Bohl Addresses Wyoming Virtual Graduation

62 Wyoming student-athletes among 2,096 graduates recognized on Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

by

WilliamRiley

Napoli's -- an Italian Delight in Cheyenne, Now Opened for Dining In or Take Out

With relaxed regulations, Napolis is open for diners in downtown Cheyenne

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Big League Player/Manager/Coach Art Howe Hospitalized After Positive Coronavirus Test

Art Howe, hospitalized this week with coronavirus, came to the University of Wyoming to be a QB but a back injury led him to the diamond on a path that took him to the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

by

FCooney