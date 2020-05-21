Turner Recognized in 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 by International Venue Managers

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– Hannah Turner, Director of Event Management and Game Operations for Wyoming Athletics, was recognized by the International Association of Venue Managers as part of the 30 Under 30 class of 2020.

“I am very excited to be named as a member of this year’s 30 under 30 class,” Turner said. “The IAVM is an incredibly well-respected organization for people in the venue management realm, so being recognized by them is awesome. This year’s class includes some real heavyweights in the young professional category of the venue industry, and I am honored to be a part of it all.

"In a time when the events and venue industry is hurting so deeply, it makes this recognition even more special. There are countless individuals working around the world to find solutions in an attempt to make events viable again, and IAVM is helping to lead the charge.”

At Wyoming, Turner’s responsibilities include managing the game management intern staff, serving as game manager for NCAA sanctioned sporting events, scheduling seven athletic buildings, including three premium spaces, for team practices, competitions, receptions and private events and working with coaches and the UW General Counsel to assemble and process game contracts.

Additionally, Turner coordinates with officials and visiting teams travelling to Laramie, plans and manages outreach events around the state, coordinates with postseason tournaments that UW hosts, oversees and manages the game management budget and assists the Associate AD for Facilities and Events with projects and maintenance when needed.

Prior to Wyoming, Turner was the Events Supervisor for the City of Dallas, the Facilities Coordinator at LSU, an Organizational Excellence Intern for the United States Olympic Committee and the Athletics Facilities Coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Launched at VenueConnect 2015 in Baltimore, the 30 Under 30 program focuses on identifying and developing the talent of venue industry professionals, 30 years of age and under, through increased access and exposure to industry networking and thought leadership. The program provides year-round continued education for professional growth in the venue industry and helps program participants become better, more productive employees.

Representing public assembly venues from around the globe, IAVM’s 6,800+ active members include managers and senior executives from auditoriums, arenas, convention centers, exhibit halls, stadiums, performing arts centers, university complexes, amphitheaters and fairgrounds. IAVM’s mission is to educate, advocate for, and inspire public assembly venue professionals worldwide.