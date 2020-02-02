Two Wyoming Distance Runners Claim Spot on All-Time School Top-10 Lists

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

BOULDER – A pair of distance runners put their names in the all-time Wyoming Top-10 lists, while 24 student-athletes put up career-best marks or times as Wyoming track & field wrapped up the final day of the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colo. Day two featured mostly track events with just the shot put from the field events.

“It was a solid weekend, and we saw some improvements from our last competition,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “We have four weeks until the conference championships, and we need to continue working hard and getting better every week.”

Junior distance runner Harry Ewing placed third overall and second among collegiate athletes in the 3,000m run with a personal-best, altitude-adjusted time of 8:06.90. That mark is second all-time behind teammate Christopher Henry, who is the school’s record holder.

Junior distance runner for the Cowgirls Ashley Bock placed second overall but first among collegiate athletes in the women’s 5,000m race, posting a personal-best time of 17:33.63, which is tied for No. 10 all-time at Wyoming. Sophomore Addi Iken joined Bock on the podium, as she finished third with a time of 17:36.77, which is a PB for the Littleton, Colo., native.

The Cowboys had three personal bests in the 5,000m run, as sophomore Jerald Taylor placed second with a time of 14:39.85, freshman Connor Zydek placed sixth in 14:49.86 and redshirt freshman Will Persin placed eighth in 15:19.65. Sophomore Tom Moulai finished seventh in the mile race with a personal-best time of 4:13.91.

In the 800m race for the Cowboys, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner was sixth in 1:56.88 for a PB, while senior Michael Down was ninth in 1:59.52 in his first attempt at that distance in his Cowboy career. Sophomore Caige McComb set a new personal best in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.48 to finish third overall.

Four Cowgirls ran the mile and set new personal bests, led by sophomore Kaylee Kearse who finished fifth in 5:08.47. Fellow sophomore McKenzi Davison was eighth in 5:21.94, while redshirt freshman Piper Morris was ninth in 5:44.59. Freshman Luchia Zuver placed 10 in 6:17.98.

In the 800m run, sophomore Jasmyne Cooper placed eighth with a time of 2:12.84, in her first attempt at that distance this season. Junior Marie Doherty was 10 in the 400m run with a time of 1:01.68 in her first attempt at that distance in her Cowgirl career.

In the field, Cowboy senior Colton Paller was third in the shot put with a best throw of 51-0.25, while freshman Mikey DeRock placed fourth with a toss of 48-7.5. For the Cowgirls, junior Addison Henry placed fourth with a toss of 46-3.5. Freshman Maddy Dedic was 10 with a PB throw of 39-3.75.

The Wyoming track & field teams are back in action next Friday and Saturday, when they compete at the UCCS-hosted Mountain Lion Invite.