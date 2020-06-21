Welcome to 7220
University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Banquet and Induction Ceremonies scheduled for September have been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a later date.

The class of 2020 inductees are Jon Cogdill (Football and Wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (Special Achievement), Brandon Ewing (Basketball, 2006-09), *Wiles Hallock (Administration, 1949-60), Kevin Mannon (Track & Field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (Football, 1985-88), and Tom Wilkinson (Football and Baseball, 1964-65).

The 28 annual banquet and induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year's class. 

The inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement. 

The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the University. Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee's vote to be eligible for induction. 

Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year's class. For more information, check out the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com.


*deceased

Wyoming Cowboy Great Jim Kiick Passed Away Saturday

1st 3-Time All WAC 1st Team Selection, Kiick lost battle to Alzheimer's

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

Boise State, San Diego State, Air Force and Wyoming all given better than an 88% shot at a bowl bid

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Members of Wyoming Men's Golf Earn Golf All-America Scholar Honors

Five Wyoming Golfers earn All-America Scholar Honors -- All-Time High For Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Gets Commitment From One of Top Women Athletes in Region

Sarah Major 4th ranked tennis junior from Utah -- 14th in Mountain section

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Cowboy Capsules Features Wyoming Football Win Last September against Missouri

Wyoming Cowboys 2-0 against SEC teams at War Memorial Stadium -- Missouri and Mississippi

Tracy Ringolsby

Double the Pleasure -- Chambers, Williams Both Figure in Cowboys' Quarterback Alignment

Wyoming QBs Chambers and Williams both posses dual-threat skills when they take the snap from center

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Football Is a Team Effort

Wyoming Cowboys football doesn't rake in a lot of pre-season accolades for individuals, but has respect for what it can do as a team

Tracy Ringolsby

Javier Turner 5th of 6 Cowboy Basketball Players in Transfer Portal to Land a New Opportunity

Last recruit of the Allen Edwards era, Turner saw limited playing time as a freshman

Tracy Ringolsby

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Calls the Cowboy State Home

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations With Kevin: Associate AD China Jude and TE Jahmari Moore the Guests

Jude discusses the Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Tracy Ringolsby