Unland's Personal Best in Weight Throw Claims Mountain West Indoor Title

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

ALBUQUERQUE – Kirk Unland claimed the weight throw title at the Mountain West Indoor Championship on Friday with a personal best of 66-feet, 3.25 inches. The Spokane native, who won the event by five inches, ranks No. 10 all-time at Wyoming.

After two days of the meet, the Cowboys are third out of seven entries with 41 points, and the Cowgirls are in eighth place with eight points.

In the 5,000m finals, senior Paul Roberts picked up the silver medal with a season-best time of 14:04.91 to earn eight points for the Pokes. Junior Christopher Henry finished fifth win 14:15.75 to strengthen his hold on the No. 4 time in Cowboy history and earn four team points.

Michael Downey qualified for tomorrow’s finals in the men’s mile by placing sixth overall in the prelims with a time of 4:13.71.

In the field, the Cowboy jumpers picked up nine total team points. William Nolan finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 23-4.75, Reece Shannon was seventh with a career-best jump or 22-7.75 and Alec Richardson leapt 22-6.5 to place eighth. In the high jump, Hunter Brown cleared a personal-best height of 6-6.75 to place seventh.

Bryson Engebretson placed fourth in the men’s heptathlon to earn five points for Wyoming, as the freshman totaled 4.479 points in the event. Today, he placed fourth in the final three events. In the 60m hurdles, he ran 9.02 to earn 741 points, in the pole vault, he cleared 12-1.5 to earn 535 points and in the 1,000m run, he finished in a personal-best time of 2:53.26 to earn 732 points.

For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell placed third in the long jump with a leap of 19-4.75 to earn six points for the Cowgirls. Addison Henry placed eighth in the weight throw to earn another team point with a personal-best throw of 58-2.5.

On the track, Jasmyne Cooper qualified for tomorrow’s 800m final by placing third in the prelims with a time of 2:12.70. Kacey Doner placed 12 in the 5,000m finals, but her time is a personal-best time of 17:10.91, which is also No. 6 on the all-time Cowgirl list.

The Wyoming track & field teams will continue the Mountain West Indoor Championships tomorrow, for the final day of the event. Fans can follow @wyo_track on Twitter for updates or find links on GoWyo.com for live results.

