UW Senior Associate AD China Judge Selected A Game Changer

From the desk of Tim Harkins, Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie-- China Jude, the University of Wyoming Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator, was among the honorees of The Sports Business Journal (SBJ) 10th annual class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business.”

Sports Business Journal announced this year’s class in its Aug. 24 issue. This year’s 10th anniversary class will be featured in more detail in the Oct. 19 issue of SBJ.

On Oct. 27, the 2020 class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business” will be honored in a virtual conference hosted by the Sports Business Journal.

“We want to congratulate China (Jude) for receiving this national honor from the Sports Business Journal,” said UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman. “SBJ is a highly respected national publication and for them to select China among the top women in sports business in the country is a great honor for her and for our university.

“China has taken the lead on many projects during her time here at the University of Wyoming. We appreciate her hard work and the innovative ways she goes about making our athletics department and our university a better place for our students, coaches and staff.”

Jude joined the University of Wyoming Athletic Department on Feb. 1, 2018 after serving as Assistant Vice President and Athletics Director at Queens College, N.Y.,

“To be included in this outstanding group of women in sports is very humbling,” said Jude. “I want to thank the Sports Business Journal for recognizing the accomplishments of all these successful women in this year’s class of ‘Game Changers’.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunities that my athletics director Tom Burman has provided me here at Wyoming. To be given the chance to make a real difference in the lives of our student-athletes and to contribute to the success of our sports programs here at the University of Wyoming has been extremely rewarding.”

Jude is currently:

-- President of the The Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA);

-- Founder of the Women of Color Athletic Directors Network;

-- Co-Chair on LEAD1 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group Planning Committee for the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics’ Social Justice Initiatives;

-- And is completing her final year on the NCAA Women’s Soccer Committee.