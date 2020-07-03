Well Schooled: Six Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Earn All-American Scholars Distinction

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Six University of Wyoming Cowgirl golfers were among 1,401 women's collegiate golfers to receive the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars, which were announced Thursday.

”Another outstanding accomplishment for these young ladies, especially during a unique time for them as student-athletes,” Head Coach Josey Stender said. “I appreciate their fortitude and focus to reach their goals all while representing the program and University with such class.”



Erin Sargent recently graduated with a degree in finance and finished the semester with a 4.0 grade-point average. She will compete for the Cowgirls in the fall and recently finished tied for sixth at the 73 CGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

Caitlyn Skavdahl, from Casper, recorded a 4.00 GPA while pursuing her master’s in public administration. Skavdahl took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Match Play Championship in Hulett, Wyo. on June 13.

Sophomore Samantha Hui had a 3.428 GPA in physiology, while fellow sophomore Cristiana Ciasca has a 3.812 GPA in communication. Hui competed in four tournaments during the year. Her best finish came at the CSU Ram Fall Class with a 9-over 225 to place 16, while her best round was in the second round of the same tournament with a 72-even par. Ciasca recently competed at the WSCA Amateur and carded a 233 (+17) in the Championship Flight.

Morgan Ryan finished her first year with a 3.50 GPA in exploratory studies and Jessica Zapf had a 4.00 GPA in finance. Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship Title this past Sunday. Zapf finished the 73 CGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship with a three day total of 228 (+15) to finish in a tie for 14.



The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.