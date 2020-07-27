91 Wyoming Student Athletes Earn Spring Semester Academic All-MW Honors
Tracy Ringolsby
From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department
LARAMIE – Ninety-one Wyoming student-athletes in winter and spring sports earned recognition for the spring semester Academic All-Mountain West Team for the 2019-20 academic year.
Women’s swimming and diving led the way for UW with 30 selections to the academic team while men’s track & field had 12 honorees. Women’s basketball and Cowgirl track & field were well-represented with 10 honorees each. Women’s golf garnered eight selections while men’s golf, men’s basketball and women’s tennis had seven each.
To be eligible for the 2019-20 Spring MW All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.
Spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field.
Complete list of University of Wyoming student-athletes to earn spring 2020 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:
Men’s Basketball (7)
Kenny Foster
Jake Hendricks
Hunter Maldonado
Greg Milton III
Austin Mueller
TJ Taylor
Hunter Thompson
Women’s Basketball (10)
Mckinley Bradshaw
Karla Erjavec
Jaye Johnson
Selale Kepenc
Tommi Olson
Taylor Rusk
Alba Sanchez Ramos
Jaeden Vaifanua
Tereza Vitulova
Quinn Weidemann
Men’s Golf (7)
Liam Clancy
Kirby Coe-Kirkham
Jared Edeen
Tyler Severin
Dan Starzinski
Carl Underwood
Bryce Waters
Women’s Golf (8)
Cristiana Ciasca
Samantha Hui
Kaylee Knadler
Michelle Nguyen
Morgan Ryan
Erin Sargent
Caitlyn Skavdahl
Jessica Zapf
Women’s Swimming & Diving (30)
Claire Becker
Katelyn Blattner
Sani Carsrud
Margaret Clerkin
Karla Contreras
Kristen Covello
Kira Crane
Erin Eccleston
Emily Giles
Molly Green
Ellie Hohensinner
McKenna Houlihan
Astrid Iturbe
Lainee Jones
Hannah Linde
Daniela Luna Rocha
Hannah McLean-Leonard
Emma Mehl
Tanja Milanovic
Melissa Mirafuentes
Andrea Niemann
Alissa Ongaco
Sarah Owens
Jocelyn Petersen
Rachel Pietsch
Rylie Pilon
Roxanna Ramirez
Olivia Staver
Juli Warren
Abigail Zoromski
Women’s Tennis (7)
Oleksandra Balaba
Ana Fernandez
Mihaela Kaftanova
Ida Krause
Clara Mansart
Maria Oreshkina
Ana Royo
Men’s Track & Field (12)
Michael Downey
Harry Ewing
Jacob Harthun
Christopher Henry
Jace Marx
Peter Mead
Paul Roberts
Samuel Schneider
Reece Shannon
Roman Smith
Albert Steiner
Kirk Unland
Women’s Track & Field (10)
Sophia Cunningham
Maddy Dedic
Kacey Doner
Anna Gillis
Addison Henry
Shayla Howell
Addi Iken
Kaylee Kearse
Julia Kay O’Neill
Anissa Warner