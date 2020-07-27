From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Ninety-one Wyoming student-athletes in winter and spring sports earned recognition for the spring semester Academic All-Mountain West Team for the 2019-20 academic year.

Women’s swimming and diving led the way for UW with 30 selections to the academic team while men’s track & field had 12 honorees. Women’s basketball and Cowgirl track & field were well-represented with 10 honorees each. Women’s golf garnered eight selections while men’s golf, men’s basketball and women’s tennis had seven each.

To be eligible for the 2019-20 Spring MW All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.

Spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field.

Complete list of University of Wyoming student-athletes to earn spring 2020 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:

Men’s Basketball (7)

Kenny Foster

Jake Hendricks

Hunter Maldonado

Greg Milton III

Austin Mueller

TJ Taylor

Hunter Thompson



Women’s Basketball (10)

Mckinley Bradshaw

Karla Erjavec

Jaye Johnson

Selale Kepenc

Tommi Olson

Taylor Rusk

Alba Sanchez Ramos

Jaeden Vaifanua

Tereza Vitulova

Quinn Weidemann



Men’s Golf (7)

Liam Clancy

Kirby Coe-Kirkham

Jared Edeen

Tyler Severin

Dan Starzinski

Carl Underwood

Bryce Waters



Women’s Golf (8)

Cristiana Ciasca

Samantha Hui

Kaylee Knadler

Michelle Nguyen

Morgan Ryan

Erin Sargent

Caitlyn Skavdahl

Jessica Zapf



Women’s Swimming & Diving (30)

Claire Becker

Katelyn Blattner

Sani Carsrud

Margaret Clerkin

Karla Contreras

Kristen Covello

Kira Crane

Erin Eccleston

Emily Giles

Molly Green

Ellie Hohensinner

McKenna Houlihan

Astrid Iturbe

Lainee Jones

Hannah Linde

Daniela Luna Rocha

Hannah McLean-Leonard

Emma Mehl

Tanja Milanovic

Melissa Mirafuentes

Andrea Niemann

Alissa Ongaco

Sarah Owens

Jocelyn Petersen

Rachel Pietsch

Rylie Pilon

Roxanna Ramirez

Olivia Staver

Juli Warren

Abigail Zoromski



Women’s Tennis (7)

Oleksandra Balaba

Ana Fernandez

Mihaela Kaftanova

Ida Krause

Clara Mansart

Maria Oreshkina

Ana Royo



Men’s Track & Field (12)

Michael Downey

Harry Ewing

Jacob Harthun

Christopher Henry

Jace Marx

Peter Mead

Paul Roberts

Samuel Schneider

Reece Shannon

Roman Smith

Albert Steiner

Kirk Unland



Women’s Track & Field (10)

Sophia Cunningham

Maddy Dedic

Kacey Doner

Anna Gillis

Addison Henry

Shayla Howell

Addi Iken

Kaylee Kearse

Julia Kay O’Neill

Anissa Warner