Wyoming Athletic Department Gets Clean Bill of Health

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming took the first step in welcoming athletes back to campus this month, and the initial results have been promising. The athletic department reported on Wednesday results for 166 staff members and student-athletes in testing for the coronavirus were all negative.

In a plan that will have a gradual return of athletes to campus, the Cowboys had 80 athletes check in on May 31, representing the football team, and both the men and women basketball teams.

The athletes have been on a 14-day guarantee, which will be completed by Monday, at which time they will begin voluntary on-campus workouts. In addition to roughly 60 football players, there were five members of the men's basketball team -- all of whom were on the team last year and live in Wyoming and Colorado -- and a number of the women's basketball team members who live in the United States.

A second phase of athletes reporting to campus will take place next week.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus community and the surrounding area," UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. "We have done a deep dive into all of the options available, including quarantining and testing, and we feel good about our plan going forward. With quarantining and testing we believe there will be limited risk to our community, campus, staff and student-athletes."