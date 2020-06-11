Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Athletic Department Gets Clean Bill of Health

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming took the first step in welcoming athletes back to campus this month, and the initial results have been promising. The athletic department reported on Wednesday results for 166 staff members and student-athletes in testing for the coronavirus were all negative.

In a plan that will have a gradual return of athletes to campus, the Cowboys had 80 athletes check in on May 31, representing the football team, and both the men and women basketball teams.

The athletes have been on a 14-day guarantee, which will be completed by Monday, at which time they will begin voluntary on-campus workouts. In addition to roughly 60 football players, there were five members of the men's basketball team -- all of whom were on the team last year and live in Wyoming and Colorado -- and a number of the women's basketball team members who live in the United States. 

A second phase of athletes reporting to campus will take place next week.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus community and the surrounding area," UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. "We have done a deep dive into all of the options available, including quarantining and testing, and we feel good about our plan going forward. With quarantining and testing we believe there will be limited risk to our community, campus, staff and student-athletes."

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Calls the Cowboy State Home

Tracy Ringolsby

From SI's Pat Forde: Official College Football Practice Could Start in Mid-July

Colleges closely watching status of caronavirus pandemic

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Basketball Getting Ready for Heavy Lifting

Wyoming basketball performance coach Jimmy Edel worked with new Cowboys coach Jeff Linder last four years at Northern Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

If Predictions Matter: Boise Visit to Laramie Nov. 21 to Play Wyoming Will Decide MW Mountain Division Champ

If Predictions Matter: Boise Visit to Laramie Nov. 21 to Play Wyoming Will Decide MW Mountain Division Champ

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Football Coaching Changes Impact Transfer Decisions

There is something about a coaching change that changes the minds of college players with their college of choice.

Tracy Ringolsby

Jerome Cooper Becomes 5th Wyoming Cowboy to Enter Transfer Portal

Jerome Cooper, from Locke High School in Los Angeles, spent freshman year as a redshirt

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Senior Spotlight Shines on Distance Runner Ashley Bock

Ashley Bock record sixth best 1000m time in Wyoming Cowgirls history

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Class of 2000 With Top German Competitor

Wyoming Cowgirl tennis recruit Zehender Advanced to German National semi-finals in 2019

Tracy Ringolsby

Jace Marx in the Wyoming Track and Field Senior Spotlight

Jace Marx earned five Mountain West academic awards during his time at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Face time: Wyoming Basketball Coach Jeff Linder Finally Gets to Look His Recruits in the Eye

Despite late start in recruiting, Wyoming basketball still landed the No. 1 rated class in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby