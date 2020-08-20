SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyMen's HoopsFootballSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Wyoming Athletic Department Sets Up Fund Drive to Help Offset Damage of COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – With the Mountain West Conference recently postponing the 2020 fall sports indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus, the Wyoming Athletics Department has launched  the WHYoming NOW campaign in an effort to ease the financial losses for Wyoming athletics.

By giving to WHYoming NOW, donors will help "maintain the proud tradition of Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics that has been built over decades." Current projections show that a revenue loss approaching $15 million is possible, which would negatively impact the future of Wyoming Athletics.

  • Contributions to WHYoming NOW will receive 3 Cowboy Joe Club priority points per $100 donated. Triple the normal reward!
  • Donations are 100% tax deductible
  • All donations will be matched by the state of Wyoming
  • Contributions will go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition, which is something all Wyoming fans are looking forward to in the future.
  • Contributions to the campaign will not count toward 2020 or future annual giving memberships

Cowboy Joe Club staff will be reaching out to current CJC members to provide additional information on WHYoming NOW. Fans who have questions may also contact the Cowboy Joe Club at (307) 766-6242 or cowboyjoe@uwyo.edu.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Does America Care More About Football Than Anything Else?

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is circulating a petition to get the Big 10 to play the college football season, afterall.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Division 1 Football Remains Focused on a Fall Season, But . . .

The Ivy League has cancelled it's fall football, but the Division 1 Schools are moving ahead with plans to kickoff on schedule, but . . .

Tracy Ringolsby

Illinois High School Center Commits to Wyoming Football

Jack Walsh's father played for Wyoming's 1987 WAC Championship team

Inside The Seams

Wyoming Makes Final 5 For Quarterback Maddux Kopp from Houston

Cowboys are on a list big Tulane, Houston, Mississippi and Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Basketball Earns Top 25 Slot on WBCA Honor Roll

Cowgirls recognized for eighth time overall, fourth year in a row for WBCA Academic honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Presidents Once Again Show a Lack of Regard for Constituents

New Wyoming president fits right in, ignoring his constituents so he can be one of the guys when the presidents gather

Inside The Seams

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Over Before It Begins: MW Postponed Football and Rest of Fall Sports

A week after MW announces delayed start for football, MW Board of Directors -- i.e., school presidents -- opt to put all fall sports in limbo

Inside The Seams

Maury Brown's T&C Liquors

Wyoming's Largest Liquor Store

Tracy Ringolsby

Your Guide to Wyoming Football 2020: Links to assorted articles and rosters

Wyoming Cowboys anxious for football season to start -- MW Title on the to-do-list

Tracy Ringolsby