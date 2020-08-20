Wyoming Athletic Department Sets Up Fund Drive to Help Offset Damage of COVID-19

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – With the Mountain West Conference recently postponing the 2020 fall sports indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus, the Wyoming Athletics Department has launched the WHYoming NOW campaign in an effort to ease the financial losses for Wyoming athletics.

By giving to WHYoming NOW, donors will help "maintain the proud tradition of Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics that has been built over decades." Current projections show that a revenue loss approaching $15 million is possible, which would negatively impact the future of Wyoming Athletics.

Contributions to WHYoming NOW will receive 3 Cowboy Joe Club priority points per $100 donated. Triple the normal reward!

Donations are 100% tax deductible

All donations will be matched by the state of Wyoming

Contributions will go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition, which is something all Wyoming fans are looking forward to in the future.

Contributions to the campaign will not count toward 2020 or future annual giving memberships

Cowboy Joe Club staff will be reaching out to current CJC members to provide additional information on WHYoming NOW. Fans who have questions may also contact the Cowboy Joe Club at (307) 766-6242 or cowboyjoe@uwyo.edu.