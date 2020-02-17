Wyoming Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2020, Announced

Laramie – Former quarterback/baseball player Tom Wilkinson, who competed at Wyoming in 1963-65 and went on to enjoy a career in the CFL, was seven new members of the Wyoming Athletic Hall of Fame, which was announced this weekend.

In addition to Wilkson, the Class of 2020 includes Jon Cogdill (Football and Wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (Special Achievement), Brandon Ewing (Basketball, 2006-09), *Wiles Hallock (Administration, 1949-60), Kevin Mannon (Track & Field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (Football, 1985-88), and Tom Wilkinson (Football and Baseball, 1964-65).

The 28 annual banquet and induction ceremony will be held at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on campus on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the banquet will go on sale to the public beginning June 1 on the www.wyohof.com website.

A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year's class. The inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement.

The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the University. Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee's vote to be eligible for induction. Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year's class. For more information, check out the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com.

Members of the committee are Gary Crum (chairman), , Casey Campbell, Mike Hamel, Jim House, Rob Jarosh, China Jude, , Dale Ann Meeker, Bill Schrage, Sally Ann Shurmur, and Reggie Slater.

Members of the Class of 2020:

JON COGDILL

Football and Wrestling, 1986-90

Hometown: Kemmerer, Wyo.

An accomplished two-sport athlete, Cogdill was a long snapper and offensive lineman for the Cowboy Football team and wrestled at heavyweight for the Cowboy Wrestling team. As a wrestler, Cogdill was a three-time Western Athletic Conference champion, qualified three times for the NCAA Championships and was voted Outstanding WAC wrestler in 1990. He had a career record of 82-29-4 and was a member of three WAC champion teams. A native of Kemmerer, Wyo., he also lettered three years in football, was an important part of two undefeated WAC championship teams (1987-88) and played in two bowl games.



DENNIS DREHER

Special Achievement

Hometown: Niles, Mich.

Bringing new meaning to the words "dedicated volunteer", Dreher has helped at UW athletics events for almost 50 years. Beginning in the early 1970s, Dreher has been a fixture in the football press box and courtside at various events. He has worked as a statistician for all but two home football games since 1975 and continues in that role today. Dreher never missed a home men's basketball game between 1975 and 1996, even while driving to each game from Powell, Wyo., for four years during that span. He has worked more than 750 men's basketball games over the years. He also served as the public address announcer for the Cowgirl basketball team from its inaugural season in 1973 through 1986, and was a member of the stat crew from 1996 through 2015. Over the years, he has also volunteered in many other ways and has been there when needed for UW Athletics.





BRANDON EWING

Basketball, 2005-09

Hometown: Chicago, IL

A native of Chicago, Ill., Ewing was the first player in Wyoming basketball history to earn All-Mountain West Conference honors four straight years. He led the conference in scoring three times (2007-2009) and became the first Cowboy to score 1000 points before the end of his sophomore year. He scored more points than any other Cowboy except for fellow Hall of Famer Fennis Dembo. A popular and dynamic player, he is Wyoming's all-time leader in free throws made, second in three-point field goals made, second in assists, and third in steals. He was named First Team All-District VIII by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in 2008. As a freshman in 2006, he led the Cowboys on an improbable run to the Mountain West Tournament Championship game before losing in overtime to San Diego State.





*WILES HALLOCK

Administration, 1949-1960

Hometown: Denver, Colo.

Hallock was hired as the Athletics Publicity Director in 1949 and became the first to hold the title of Sports Information Director in 1954. A pioneer and innovator in his field, he was elected the first president of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), and served on numerous Boards of Directors, including the American College Public Relations Association, Football Writers of America, U.S. Basketball Writers, and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. He also coached Track & Field at Wyoming from 1950-1957, and coached seven Mountain States Conference Champions. After leaving Wyoming, he went on to become the Sports Information Director at the University of California-Berkeley, the Director of Public Relations for the NCAA, the Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference, and the Commissioner of the PAC-8 Conference. He was a member of the first UW Athletics Hall of Fame Selection Committee.





*=deceased

KEVIN MANNON

Track & Field, 1998-99

Hometown: West Jefferson, Ohio

A seven-time All-American, Mannon competed in the weight throw, the shot put, the hammer throw, and the discus on both the Cowboys' Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams. In 1998, Mannon was the first athlete from Wyoming to earn All-America honors in the discus. He was also a two-time Western Athletic Conference champion in the shot put and weight throw as well as the 1999 discus champion. His times still rank among the Cowboys' top five all-time in weight throw, discus, shot put, and hammer throw. In 1999, Mannon established an American collegiate record in the weight throw which stood for five years.





MIKE SCHENBECK

Football, 1985-88

Hometown: Aurora, Colo.

Schenbeck was a hard-hitting linebacker and three-year starter for the Cowboy Football team. He earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors and honorable mention All America honors in 1988. A popular teammate on and off the field, Schenbeck was a defensive leader on two Western Athletic Conference championship teams (1987-88) and played in two bowl games. Blessed with outstanding speed, he had a knack for the big play and a nose for the football. As a junior, Schenbeck was credited with 106 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His senior year, he recorded 83 tackles, one interception, 12 pass breakups, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

TOM WILKINSON

Football & Baseball, 1963-65

Hometown: Greybull, Wyo.

Known as the "Greybull Rifle", Wilkinson started at quarterback for three years and led the Cowboys in passing and total offense all three years. He established new highs for season and career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. A team captain in 1965, he led the Pokes to a national ranking as high as 12 in the nation at one point. He earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors each year, while leading the Cowboys to an 18-10-2 record during his career. He also played shortstop and pitched for the Cowboy baseball team, lettering three years. After his time at Wyoming, he enjoyed a long career in the Canadian Football League and was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 1987.