Wyoming Cowgirl Golfer Skavdahl Wins State Match Play Title

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 13, 2020) – Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Caitlyn Skavdahl took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Match Play Championship on Saturday on the par-72, 7,111 yard Phelps-Atkinson Golf Designed Course in Hulett, Wyo.

The senior defeated Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nevada in 19 holes to take home the title. Match play is a scoring system for in which a player, or team, earns a point for each hole in which they have bested their opponents as opposed to the total number of strokes. The winner is the player, or team, with the most points at the end of play.

Skavdahl competed in all seven tournaments during her junior season. She turned in a 77.7 season stroke average over 21 rounds, which was tied for second on the team. The Casper native had one Top 25 finish at the CSU Ram Fall Classic, where she finished in a tie for 18.

She posted a season-best three round score of 226 (+10) and followed that up with her second best finish of the fall at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate with a 243 (+27) to finish tied for 37th. In the Las Vegas Collegiate, she fired a career-best -2 (70) in the final round, while placing in a tie for 41st with a three-day total of 229 (+13). Her best finish of the spring came at the BYU Entrada Classic with a three-day total of 234 (+18) to place 30.

Fellow senior Erin Sargent won the Consolation Championship bracket by defeating Taylor Bandemer, 4-3.

Skavdahl and Sargent most recently competed at the 2020 CoBank Colorado Women’s Open.