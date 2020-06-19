Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Gets Commitment From One of Top Women Athletes in Region

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Sarah Major, the No. 4 ranked tennis junior from Utah and No. 14 in the Mountain section, has committed to Wyoming Women's Tennis, head coach Dean Clower announced Friday.

She will enroll for the fall semester.

The Davis High School product helped her team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Utah State Tennis Tournament. Major finished second in the 6A singles bracket. In 2018, Major helped lead the Darts to a second-place finish at the state tournament while taking the doubles title at the Utah state championships.

“I’m so excited to come to Wyoming,” said Major.

“I know the team works their tails off and I can’t wait to be a part of it!”

The feeling is mutural.

“We are really excited to have Sarah as a part of our family here at Wyoming,” said Associate Head Coach Erica Medlin. “Her hard work, willingness to get better and energy will have a positive impact on our team and team culture.”

Major joins the trio of Alyse Cormier, Lucia Malinak and Sophie Zehender in the 2020 Cowgirls’ recruiting class