Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Class of 2000 With Top German Competitor

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming head women’s tennis coach Dean Clower has announced the addition of Sophie Zehender from Stuttgart, Germany to the Cowgirls’ 2020 recruiting class.

“We are excited to announce the final piece of our recruiting class,” said Clower.

“Sophie brings us a wealth of talent and experience. She is extremely athletic and an excellent ball-striker to add to our already deep team. We can’t wait to get Sophie here and start working with her and the many tools she brings.”

The Second District champion in Germany, Zehender also finished second at the Baden-Württembergische Championship. Growing up, Zehender has also participated in both the youth and women’s German Championships.

In 2019, Zehender reached the semifinals of three national tournaments in Germany, as well as the finals in a pair of regional tournaments. Zehender also finished 2019 as the RVR Cup champion and made it to the semifinals in both the Ladies Open and Dimah Open.

Zehender joins Alyse Cormier and Lucia Malinak, who signed with the Cowgirls earlier this year, in the 2020 class.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jace Marx in the Wyoming Track and Field Senior Spotlight

Jace Marx earned five Mountain West academic awards during his time at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Face time: Wyoming Basketball Coach Jeff Linder Finally Gets to Look His Recruits in the Eye

Despite late start in recruiting, Wyoming basketball still landed the No. 1 rated class in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys' Dramatic 16-13 Border War Victory in the Snow in Laramie in 2017 Featured on Cowboy Classics

Fullback Drew Van Maanen will be on hand to offer insight into the Wyoming Cowboys Border War Victory against Colorado State

Tracy Ringolsby

by

PAlyssa

Three Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Entered in This Week's Colorado Women's Open

40 female professionals paired up with Pro-Am contestants, including 3 members of Wyoming golf team

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Football Players Begin Arriving on Campus

Wyoming Cowboys football coach Craig Bohl said it will be two weeks before staff can work with players

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Runner Paul Roberts Reflects on Time in Laramie

Paul Roberts earned four Mountain West Academic Awards in 2 years with Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

by

IdaW

MW Board of Directors Speaks Out Against Racial Injustice, Acts of Violence

Mountain West Conference stresses need for understanding and respect of others

Tracy Ringolsby

Quarterback Levi Williams is the Accidental Wyoming Cowboy and Couldn't Be Happier

Levi Williams and Sean Chambers give Wyoming football depth and versatility at quarterback

Tracy Ringolsby

by

PAlyssa

Senior Spotlight: Wyoming Cowgirl Kacey Doner Made Impact In Cross-Country and Classroom

Donner earned 8 Mountain West Academic Rewards, and among elite Cowgirl distance runners

Tracy Ringolsby

by

CarolineW

He's a Wyomaniac: Shaun Knows It's Time to Sit Back, Take a Deep Breath and ...

Shaun Foley is an Irishman living in New York, who fits in just fine at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie

Tracy Ringolsby

by

Brown Emily