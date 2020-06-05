Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Class of 2000 With Top German Competitor

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming head women’s tennis coach Dean Clower has announced the addition of Sophie Zehender from Stuttgart, Germany to the Cowgirls’ 2020 recruiting class.

“We are excited to announce the final piece of our recruiting class,” said Clower.

“Sophie brings us a wealth of talent and experience. She is extremely athletic and an excellent ball-striker to add to our already deep team. We can’t wait to get Sophie here and start working with her and the many tools she brings.”

The Second District champion in Germany, Zehender also finished second at the Baden-Württembergische Championship. Growing up, Zehender has also participated in both the youth and women’s German Championships.

In 2019, Zehender reached the semifinals of three national tournaments in Germany, as well as the finals in a pair of regional tournaments. Zehender also finished 2019 as the RVR Cup champion and made it to the semifinals in both the Ladies Open and Dimah Open.

Zehender joins Alyse Cormier and Lucia Malinak, who signed with the Cowgirls earlier this year, in the 2020 class.