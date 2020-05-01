Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina received All-Mountain West tennis honors Thursday morning as announced by the league office.

Oreshkina was named to the Singles Team and Balaba was named the Co-Freshman of the Year in the league. The duo was also named to the All-MW Doubles Team as a tandem.

Oreshkina went 8-4 this spring during singles play, playing exclusively at the No. 1 spot and was twice named the Mountain West’s Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for her efforts (January 22 and March 4).

Oreshkina recorded six straight-set victories this spring and helped lead the Cowgirls to four shutout wins on the season. This marks the 12 consecutive season that a Cowgirl has been named to the All-MW Singles Team.

Balaba, who becomes the first Freshman of the Year since Wyoming joined the league, shared the honor with San Diego State’s Cecile Morin. This season, Balaba went 5-5 in singles play for the Cowgirls and played only at the No. 2 spot for UW.

As a doubles team in 2020, Balaba and Oreshkina went 6-3 in dual competition, playing primarily at the No. 1 and 2 doubles spot.