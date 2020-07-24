Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Men's Hoops
Football

Wyoming Cowgirls Golf Earns Top 20 Division I Academic Recognition for First Time

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

The University of Wyoming women’s golf team was named to the Top 20 Division I academic teams in the country for the 2019-20 academic year, the first time in the program's history it achieved the honor presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

The All-Scholar Team GPA Award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team grade point averages. The team gpas include all of a team’s student-athletes. Wyoming came in at No. 20 on the list of top academic teams, with a team gpa of 3.819.

“This is a tremendous honor for our program, and I am so very proud of this exceptional group of young women,” said Josey Stender, University of Wyoming Head Women’s Golf Coach and Assistant Director of Golf. “We have always set a high standard for academic performance within the program. However, for the team to be one of the best in the nation during such a challenging time to be a student is a true credit to their determination and focus.”

Wyoming’s team members for the 2019-20 academic year were: Cristiana Ciasca, Samantha Hui, Kaylee Knadler, Michelle Nguyen, Morgan Ryan, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Jessica Zapf.

The WGCA announced the Top 25 teams with the highest team gpas for Division I, Division II and Division III, as well as the top 10 teams for NAIA. The Top 25 NCAA Division I academic teams for 2019-20 are as follows:

golfacademic
Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Cowboy RB Xazavian Valladay Nominated for Maxwell Award

Wyoming Cowboy Xazavian Valladay among eight Mountain West players on the Maxell Award Watch List

Tracy Ringolsby

When Tommi Olson Got Her Chance, Cowgirls Basketball Got A Jolt

Tommi Olson may be 5-foot-4 but when she got her chance on the court she helped Cowgirls rebound -- literally

Tracy Ringolsby

Colorado State WR Warren Jackson Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year

Colorado St WR Warren Jackson, Fresno State LB Justin Rice and Utah State returnman Savon Scarver Earn MW Preseason Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Valladay and Cryder Earn Pre-Season All-MW Selections

Cowboys team depth shows up -- picked to finish second in MW Mountain Division, but only two players on preseason All-Conference team

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Football Picked to Finish 2nd To Boise State in Mountain Division

Media members have picked Cowboys second twice -- 2020 and 2018 -- both in the Craig Bohl era

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Center Keegan Cryder Lands on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch List

Wyoming Cowboy Center Keegan Cryder Lands on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch List

Tracy Ringolsby

12th Time Charm: Wyoming Volleyball Earns AVCA Academic Award

What a Year: Wyoming Volleyball posts 3.563 GPA, Advanced to Post-Season for 3rd consecutive season

Tracy Ringolsby

Ben Bowen Didn't Hesitate When Jeff Linder Offered a Scholarship for the Wyoming Class of 2021-22

Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Bowen felt the perfect spot for his son Ben to play college basketball was anywhere Jeff Linder is coaching

Tracy Ringolsby

by

Jack_Ponting12

Wyoming Football Coach Craig Bohl Says It's About "the Jimmys and the Joes"

As a player and a coach for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Craig Bohl learned the value of creating a "team" mentality

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Hoops Recruit Drew Lamont: Brother Knows Best

Wyoming Cowboy incoming junior Drew Lamont's older brother has been trainer last few years

Tracy Ringolsby