Wyoming Cowgirls Golf Earns Top 20 Division I Academic Recognition for First Time

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

The University of Wyoming women’s golf team was named to the Top 20 Division I academic teams in the country for the 2019-20 academic year, the first time in the program's history it achieved the honor presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

The All-Scholar Team GPA Award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team grade point averages. The team gpas include all of a team’s student-athletes. Wyoming came in at No. 20 on the list of top academic teams, with a team gpa of 3.819.

“This is a tremendous honor for our program, and I am so very proud of this exceptional group of young women,” said Josey Stender, University of Wyoming Head Women’s Golf Coach and Assistant Director of Golf. “We have always set a high standard for academic performance within the program. However, for the team to be one of the best in the nation during such a challenging time to be a student is a true credit to their determination and focus.”

Wyoming’s team members for the 2019-20 academic year were: Cristiana Ciasca, Samantha Hui, Kaylee Knadler, Michelle Nguyen, Morgan Ryan, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Jessica Zapf.

The WGCA announced the Top 25 teams with the highest team gpas for Division I, Division II and Division III, as well as the top 10 teams for NAIA. The Top 25 NCAA Division I academic teams for 2019-20 are as follows: