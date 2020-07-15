Wyoming Cowgirls Tennis Adds Dutch Recruit

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Noesjka Brink became the fourth commitment for the current recruiting class of the the University of Wyoming women’s tennis squad, coach Dean Clower announced Wednesday. She is the fourth commitment of the current class.

Brink comes from Berghem, The Netherlands and attended Rodenborch High School.

“I chose Wyoming because I had a good first impression with the coaches,” said Brink. “The team has a lot of different nationalities and they want to become champions. I am really excited to join the team and be a Cowgirl!”

Associate Head Coach Erica Medlin stated, “We are really excited to have Noesjka as a part of our program!”

“From the first call with her, we knew she would be a great fit. She has a big game, lots of power and lots of athletic ability. We are proud to have her as a part of our Cowgirl Family.”