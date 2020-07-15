Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Wyoming Cowgirls Tennis Adds Dutch Recruit

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Noesjka Brink became the fourth commitment for the current recruiting class of the the University of Wyoming women’s tennis squad, coach Dean Clower announced Wednesday. She is the fourth commitment of the current class.

Brink comes from Berghem, The Netherlands and attended Rodenborch High School. 

“I chose Wyoming because I had a good first impression with the coaches,” said Brink. “The team has a lot of different nationalities and they want to become champions. I am really excited to join the team and be a Cowgirl!”

mwfbsked
Click to photo to visit the website for the sponsor of WelcomeTo7220.com

Associate Head Coach Erica Medlin stated, “We are really excited to have Noesjka as a part of our program!”

“From the first call with her, we knew she would be a great fit. She has a big game, lots of power and lots of athletic ability. We are proud to have her as a part of our Cowgirl Family.”

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Cowboys, Former Conference Rival Arizona To Renew Football Rivalry

Wyoming/Arizona to have home-and-home with game in Tucson in 2030 and in Laramie in 2033

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy RB Xazavian Valladay On Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Wyoming RB Xazavian one of six Mountain West players on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Coach Craig Bohl Says It's About "the Jimmys and the Joes"

As a player and a coach for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Craig Bohl learned the value of creating a "team" mentality

Tracy Ringolsby

Jeff Linder: A Front Range Guy, Looking to Get Wyoming Basketball Back to the Front of the Mountain West

Jeff Linder recruits world wide, but he knows the Front Range provides a foundation for Wyoming Cowboy basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Division 1 Football Remains Focused on a Fall Season, But . . .

The Ivy League has cancelled it's fall football, but the Division 1 Schools are moving ahead with plans to kickoff on schedule, but . . .

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Christie Wildcat 1 of 3 Winners of Rosemarie Martha Spitleri and Tobin Memorial Award

Cowgirl Christie Wildcat Carried 3.3 GPA while carrying a triple major

Tracy Ringolsby

Eight Members of Wyoming Swimming/Diving Program Earn Scholar All-America Honors

Junior Karla Contreras selected 1st Team Scholar All-America , seven other Wyoming students also honored

Tracy Ringolsby

7 Cowboy swimmers earn All-WAC freshman/transfer team selections

Wyoming Cowboys first-year swimmers excelled in academics and competition

Tracy Ringolsby

What Are the Odds On FBS Playing a Normal Season?

Oddsmakers are making a fall football season the underdog

Tracy Ringolsby

RIP Mike Moran, a Presence in Rocky Mountain Media World for 55 years

Mike Moran was introduced to Colorado as the SID at University of Colorado, and went on to become a factor with the US Olympic Committee

Tracy Ringolsby