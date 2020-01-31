Wyoming Cross Country Teams Earn All-Academic Honors; Henry Earned Individual Recognition

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

NEW ORLEANS – Senior Christopher Henry received all-academic honors from the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association, and Wyoming's men's and women's cross country teams were named all-academic teams.

The Cowgirls were recognized for the ninth consecutive season, and the Cowboys for the seventh time in nine seasons.

In order to earn all-academic distinctions as a team, the squad must have a cumulative GPA of over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Cowgirls had a team GPA of 3.5, while the Cowboys had a team GPA of 3.19.

In order for individuals to be named all-academic, they must have finished in the top-25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or be named an All-American at the NCAA National Championships while maintaining at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.



It is the second individual USTFCCCA all-academic award for Henry. Henry easily met the academic requirements, and he placed 17th at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships.



For Henry, it is his second academic award of the cross country season, as he earned the prestigious NCAA Elite 90 Award following the conclusion of the National Championships. That award was given to the individual with the highest cumulative GPA who competed at a national championship level event. It was the second season in a row Henry won the Elite 90 award.