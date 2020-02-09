Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Distance Squads Claim 1st Place in Men's and Women's Mile at UCCS Invitational

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Wyoming track & field distance squads picked up a pair of event titles at the UCCS Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday. After missing Friday’s competition due to weather, the Cowboys and Cowgirls traveled down to Colorado Springs for the final day of the event and competed in three events.

In the men’s mile, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner took first place with a personal-best time of 4:09.87, converted for altitude and track type. Sophomore Tom Moulai finished 10 with a time of 4:21.25.

https://mwfbic.com/about-us/

For the Cowgirls, senior Kacey Doner won the women’s mile race with a time of 5:00.46 using the same altitude and track conversions. Sophomore Kaylee Kearse finished second in 5:09.33, while sophomore McKenzi Davison took sixth with a personal-best time of 5:20.06.

In the women’s shot put, sophomore Cosette Stellern finished in 12 place with a season-best throw of 39-10.5.

The Wyoming track and field teams return to action on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at both the Texas Tech Shootout and the Husky Invitational.

UCCS Mountain Lion Invite

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Mountain Lion Fieldhouse

Feb. 8, 2020

Cowboy Results

Mile: 1. Albert Steiner, 4:09.87; 10. Tom Moulai, 4:21.25

Cowgirl Results

Mile: 1. Kacey Doner, 5:00.46, 2. Kaylee Kearse, 5:09.33; 6. McKenzi Davison, 5:20.06

Shot Put: 12. Cosette Stellern, 39-10.5; Maddy Dedic, foul

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Mexico Gets Healthy -- In the Lineup and On the Court -- at Expense of Cowboys

New Mexico Gets Healthy -- In the Lineup and On the Court -- at Expense of Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Rally Falls Short; Drops Overtime Decision to New Mexico at the AA

Cowgirls Rally Falls Short; Drops Overtime Decision to New Mexico at the AA

Tracy Ringolsby

Clean Sweep: Cowgirls Tennis Blanks Seattle, Montana State in Friday Doubleheader

Clean Sweep: Cowgirls Tennis Blanks Seattle, Montana State in Friday Doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming's Record-Setting Mirafuentes Claims 1st Place at Air Force for 2nd Day

Wyoming's Record-Setting Mirafuentes Claims 1st Place at Air Force for 2nd Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Soccer Has 7-Game Spring Schedule

Wyoming Soccer Has 7-Game Spring Schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Have Saturday Appointment with New Mexico in Albuquerque

Cowboys Have Saturday Appointment with New Mexico in Albuquerque

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Host New Mexico in `Bounce Cancer' Game Saturday

Cowgirls Host New Mexico in `Bounce Cancer' Game Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestlers Stumble in Home Match Against Fresno State

Cowboy Wrestlers Stumble in Home Match Against Fresno State

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Makes Statement on Opening Day of Air Force Diving Invite

Wyoming Makes Statement on Opening Day of Air Force Diving Invite

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated: Wyoming Addresses Needs With Final 6 Signees for Recruiting Class of 2020

Updated: Wyoming Addresses Needs With Final 6 Signees for Recruiting Class of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby