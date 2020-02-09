Wyoming Distance Squads Claim 1st Place in Men's and Women's Mile at UCCS Invitational

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Wyoming track & field distance squads picked up a pair of event titles at the UCCS Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday. After missing Friday’s competition due to weather, the Cowboys and Cowgirls traveled down to Colorado Springs for the final day of the event and competed in three events.

In the men’s mile, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner took first place with a personal-best time of 4:09.87, converted for altitude and track type. Sophomore Tom Moulai finished 10 with a time of 4:21.25.

For the Cowgirls, senior Kacey Doner won the women’s mile race with a time of 5:00.46 using the same altitude and track conversions. Sophomore Kaylee Kearse finished second in 5:09.33, while sophomore McKenzi Davison took sixth with a personal-best time of 5:20.06.

In the women’s shot put, sophomore Cosette Stellern finished in 12 place with a season-best throw of 39-10.5.

The Wyoming track and field teams return to action on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at both the Texas Tech Shootout and the Husky Invitational.

UCCS Mountain Lion Invite

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Mountain Lion Fieldhouse

Feb. 8, 2020

Cowboy Results

Mile: 1. Albert Steiner, 4:09.87; 10. Tom Moulai, 4:21.25

Cowgirl Results

Mile: 1. Kacey Doner, 5:00.46, 2. Kaylee Kearse, 5:09.33; 6. McKenzi Davison, 5:20.06

Shot Put: 12. Cosette Stellern, 39-10.5; Maddy Dedic, foul