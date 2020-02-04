Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s diving teams head to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Diving Invite over the weekend.Wyoming will compete against Air Force, BYU, California Baptist, Colorado State, Denver, New Mexico, Northern Colorado and Utah.

“This is a really exciting competition prior to our championship season,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “We will face several conference schools including Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and Cal Baptist as well as high level non-conference teams like Utah and BYU. This is a different meet format then we are typically used to as the prelims are used to create seeding into a kind of single elimination tournament where ultimately the top two divers will compete head to head in the finals.”

Competition will start at 10 a.m. MT on Thursday, with the women’s 1-meter followed by the men’s 3-meter. Action will continue on Friday at 10 a.m. with the women’s 3-meter event and the men’s 1-meter. The meet will conclude on Saturday with both competing on the platform.

“The divers have been working really hard to fine tune their skills and I am excited to see how they perform against good competition. Hopefully they will relax, be themselves and we should have some good results.”

Last time out, the divers competed at the Bruin Invite in Los Angeles. Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes placed fifth on Friday in the 1-meter preliminaries with a score of 283.80. She finished sixth in the finals with a total of 553.80. Redshirt junior Karla Contreras was 11 in the prelims with a score of 264.20. She placed eighth in the finals with a total score of 547.10. On the men’s side, junior Elijah Chan finished the 3-meter preliminaries with a score of 203.15. During the second day of competition, Contreras placed seventh in the 3-meter prelims with a score of 293.35 followed by Mirafuentes with a mark of 277.10. Contreras placed 11 in the meet with a total score of 560.15 while Mirafuentes moved up to fifth with a score of 600.85. Chan had a score of 216.65 in the platform.

Following the Air Force Invite, the University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving team will prepare for the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday, Feb.19, in Minneapolis.