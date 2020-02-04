Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s diving teams head to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Diving Invite over the weekend.Wyoming will compete against Air Force, BYU, California Baptist, Colorado State, Denver, New Mexico, Northern Colorado and Utah.

“This is a really exciting competition prior to our championship season,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “We will face several conference schools including Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and Cal Baptist as well as high level non-conference teams like Utah and BYU. This is a different meet format then we are typically used to as the prelims are used to create seeding into a kind of single elimination tournament where ultimately the top two divers will compete head to head in the finals.”

mwfb

Competition will start at 10 a.m. MT on Thursday, with the women’s 1-meter followed by the men’s 3-meter. Action will continue on Friday at 10 a.m. with the women’s 3-meter event and the men’s 1-meter. The meet will conclude on Saturday with both competing on the platform.

“The divers have been working really hard to fine tune their skills and I am excited to see how they perform against good competition. Hopefully they will relax, be themselves and we should have some good results.”

Last time out, the divers competed at the Bruin Invite in Los Angeles. Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes placed fifth on Friday in the 1-meter preliminaries with a score of 283.80. She finished sixth in the finals with a total of 553.80. Redshirt junior Karla Contreras was 11 in the prelims with a score of 264.20. She placed eighth in the finals with a total score of 547.10. On the men’s side, junior Elijah Chan finished the 3-meter preliminaries with a score of 203.15. During the second day of competition, Contreras placed seventh in the 3-meter prelims with a score of 293.35 followed by Mirafuentes with a mark of 277.10. Contreras placed 11 in the meet with a total score of 560.15 while Mirafuentes moved up to fifth with a score of 600.85. Chan had a score of 216.65 in the platform.

Following the Air Force Invite, the University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving team will prepare for the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday, Feb.19, in Minneapolis. 

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Tracy Ringolsby

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

Tracy Ringolsby

by

TheCowboy

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Tracy Ringolsby

Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Tracy Ringolsby

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Tracy Ringolsby